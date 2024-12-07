UFC 310 LIVE: Ian Machado Garry fights Shavkat Rakhmonov in crucial clash – latest updates and results
Follow live as Machado Garry and Rakhmonov vie for a shot at the welterweight title, before Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt against Kai Asakura
UFC 310 culminates in two huge fights tonight, as Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Ian Machado Garry before Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt against Kai Asakura.
Rakhmonov was due to challenge welterweight champion Belal Muhammad here, but the latter withdrew due to a bone infection, leading Machado Garry to step in. The unbeaten Irishman faces the unbeaten Kazakh – one of his former training partners – in a highly-anticipated bout, which will establish a No 1 contender at 170lb.
Then, the UFC 310 main event pits Pantoja against Asakura, who is challenging for gold in his promotional debut. Asakura previously reigned as Rizin’s bantamweight champion, and that pedigree sees him hit the ground running in the UFC.
Elsewhere on the card, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane faces Alexander Volkov in a rematch, while Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman are the other ex-title holders to feature in Las Vegas.
Follow live updates and results from the UFC 310 main card and prelims, below.
UFC 310 LIVE: How to watch fights tonight
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
UFC 310 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.
The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then set for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
UFC 310 LIVE: Welcome!
