UFC schedule 2024: Every fight left this year

Another year of UFC action is nearing its end. Fans will have to wait until 2025 for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them have fought – or will fight – in 2024.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley’s star rose with his first bantamweight title defence, a clinic against old foe Marlon Vera in March, although the American dropped the belt next time out. He was dethroned by Merab Dvalishvili in September, as the Georgian’s relentless wrestling proved too much.

It was a similar story for Britain’s Leon Edwards in July, as he surrendered the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad, but the fans in Manchester that night at least got to see Tom Aspinall retain his interim heavyweight title. Aspinall’s first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes may set up a clash with ‘undisputed’ champion Jon Jones, who retained his title against divisional great Stipe Miocic in November. But Jones has expressed little interest in facing the Wigan heavyweight, potentially complicating the title picture...

Elsewhere, Dricus Du Plessis took the 185lb belt from Sean Strickland and retained it against Israel Adesanya, Ilia Topuria ended Alex Volkanovski’s long featherweight title reign then became the first fighter to KO Max Holloway, and Islam Makhachev has proven unbeatable at lightweight.

But arguably the biggest star of 2024 has been Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champ who has become 205lb king and a fan favourite. The Brazilian is always open to fight on short notice and has knocked out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr this year.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for the rest of 2024, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):

Saturday 7 December – UFC 310 – T-Mobile, Las Vegas, US

open image in gallery Ian Machado Garry (pictured) will face fellow unbeaten welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov ( Getty Images )

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Kai Asakura (men’s flyweight title)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight, five rounds)

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov 2 (heavyweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie (featherweight)

Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi (featherweight)

Prelims

Anthony Smith vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)

Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle (welterweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders (catchweight, 195lb)

Early prelims

Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)

Cody Durden vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Saturday 14 December – UFC Fight Night – Amalie Arena, Tampa, US

open image in gallery Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington ( Getty Images )

Main card

Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Amanda Ribas vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Cub Swanson vs Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Michael Johnson vs Ottman Azaitar (lightweight)

Vitor Petrino vs Dustin Jacoby (light-heavyweight)

Adrian Yanez vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Prelims

Miranda Maverick vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (women’s flyweight)

Joel Alvarez vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Manel Kape vs Bruno Silva (flyweight)

Davey Grant vs Ramon Taveras (bantamweight)

Josefine Knutsson vs Piera Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Navajo Stirling vs Tuco Tokkos (light-heavyweight)

Sean Woodson vs Fernando Padilla (featherweight)

Saturday 11 January 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

open image in gallery The UFC has hosted most of its Fight Night events in its Apex facility in recent times ( Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 18 January 2025 – UFC 311 – Intuit Dome, Inglewood, US

TBA vs TBA

Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight)

Saturday 1 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TBA vs TBA

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Mayra Bueno Silva (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 8 February 2025 – UFC 312 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

TBA vs TBA

Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs Stewart Nicoll (flyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Saturday 15 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 22 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – TBD

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 1 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 8 March 2025 – UFC 313 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 15 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 22 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 29 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – TBD

TBA vs TBA

