An injured Arman Tsarukyan has been replaced in the main event of UFC 311, with Renato Moicano now challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title – on one day’s notice.

Tsarukyan was due to face Makhachev on Saturday (18 January), six years after losing to the Russian via decision in a competitive fight. But a back injury prevented Tsarukyan from weighing in on Friday, and Moicano was drafted in for the Armenian-Russian, having already been scheduled for UFC 311.

Moicano, 35, was due to fight Beneil Dariush earlier on the main card, but the Brazilian has been handed the opportunity of a lifetime on one day’s notice.

While Dariush has been removed from UFC 311, “Money Moicano” will challenge Makhachev for the lightweight belt, which the 33-year-old has retained three times since becoming champion in 2022.

The Russian – a childhood friend of UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who now coaches Makhachev – submitted Charles Oliveira to win the gold, before outpointing and knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in two bouts in 2023, and submitting Dustin Poirier last June.

Oliveira is a former lightweight champion, Poirier previously held the interim 155lb title, and Volkanovski was featherweight champion during his saga with Makhachev.

open image in gallery Islam Makhachev celebrates submitting Dustin Poirier to remain champion ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan suffered a back injury ( Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Renato Moicano is on a four-fight win streak as he challenges Makhachev on short notice ( Getty Images )

Makhachev’s run as champion – and his ongoing 14-fight win streak, including his victory over Tsarukyan – have established him as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter.

Therefore, Moicano faces a stern test at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, but he enters UFC 311 on a four-fight win streak that includes three stoppages.

Most recently, the Brazilian scored a second-round TKO against Benoit Saint-Denis, beating the Frenchman in Paris in September. That result saw the veteran build on stoppage wins over Jalin Turner and Brad Riddell, and a decision against Drew Dober.