UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira knocks out Khalil Rountree in brutal main event

In the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday, Alex Pereira battles Khalil Rountree Jr with ‘Poatan’ aiming to continue his hot streak in the Octagon.
Pereira is now considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet after seizing the light heavyweight title at UFC 295, and a devastating knockout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 further underlined his status as one of the most feared men in MMA.
But now Rountree provides a new test and an intriguing matchup after Dana White elevated ‘The War Horse’ into this title fight having served a four-month suspension for a failed drug test.
Other star fighters in action include Raquel Pennington, who defends her bantamweight title against former champ Julianna Pena, with Jose Aldo against Mario Bautista, plus Kevin Holland locks horns with Roman Dolidze, with fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson also in action.
Relive all the action and all the undercard results from UFC 307 below:
UFC 307 LIVE: What next for Poatan?
Conor McGregor thinks he has the answer.
UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira ‘feels great’ at light heavyweight
Alex Pereira has played down talk of an immediate move to middleweight or heavyweight after racking up his third successful title defence at 205.
“We saw that Dricus is going to be fighting Sean Strickland. He’s a training partner of mine so I don’t want to get in his way,” he said.
“I could go up to heavyweight but this division is great, I feel great with this weight cut and this is where I’m at.”
UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree
Round four
Rountree is getting more and more beat up as this fight goes on. Suddenly, the tank is running empty.
Pereira starts the round by landing a stiff jab on his right eye, which becomes busted open. The Brazilian drives forward with a vicious combination.
Poatan smells blood and is LAYING in warheads on the skull of Rountree. The challenger is exhausted and is taking repeated heavy, brutal shots
Rountree is drenched in his own crimson and up against the fence, he takes two seismic body shots before an uppercut finally crumples him to the mat.
Warrior’s spirit from ‘The War Horse’, but he could only take so much punishment. Pereira was taking zero prisoners, devastating stuff. AND STILL!
Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree via fourth round TKO (body strikes and uppercut, 4:32)
UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree
Round three
Big body shots for Rountree to start to the round, Pereira responds with a head kick.
Another overhand counter gets through for Rountree, who is marshalling Poatan in the first half of the third.
But as the round enters the final minute, Pereira begins to close the gap and punishing Rountree with jabs. He follows up with a jumping knee before initiating a clinch and laying in more knees from close range as the buzzer goes.
We’re getting championship rounds.
UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree
Round two
Beautiful right hand counter from Poatan who is beginning to land more and more. Leg kicks also increasingly becoming a factor, and you can see the damage on Khalil’s calf.
Overhand right gets through for Rountree on the back of the ear. Khalil’s counters for much of this fight have been that little bit short - but as Pereira goes for an overzealous high kick, Rountree ducks it lands a counter shot flush on the nose to drop the champion!
Poatan gets up very quickly and appears unfazed - but he remains under the cosh and gets hit with a heavy head kick as the round comes to a close.
That could very well be 2-0 Rountree after two rounds.
UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree
Round one
Here we go. Five rounds sanctioned for the light heavyweight title. Surely we won’t get more than a couple.
Poatan stares a hole through Rountree before charging at him from the clap. No three second KO here though, Rountree catches the kick and Pereira ends up on the ground.
Big left hand by Rountree but as he goes for a similar shot moments later, Poatan counters with a nice right hand. Pereira also utilising his trademark calf kicks early on.
Right hand then gets through for Rountree as part of a combination. The challenger is swinging and landing. Another right overhand clips the champ.
Rountree has showcased lightning speed in this round - but as the buzzer goes, he’s already breathing heavy. He’s not going to be able to keep up this explosiveness for long, especially at altitude.
UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree
The main event of the evening is upon us.
Alex Pereira is arguably the scariest man in MMA today and will be eager to keep his stock sky-high as he squares off against Khalil Rountree in tonight’s headliner.
Rountree, who has been thrown straight into the title picture by Dana White after serving a four-month suspension for a failed drug test, is a versatile fighter with immense knockout power.
He has pedigree of finishing some of the best kickboxers on the planet - and while he walks into the Octagon as the heavy underdog, you would be naive to write Rountree off.
We’ve had a fair few decisions tonight. I’d be shocked if this makes it beyond the second round. Fireworks incoming.
UFC 307 LIVE: ‘I want Amanda Nunes to quit ducking'
Julianna Pena has snubbed any insinuation that Kayla Harrison is next in line for the women’s bantamweight title - instead calling on Amanda Nunes to come out of retirement to set up a trilogy bout.
“What I’d really like is for Amanda Nunes to quit ducking and come back to this Octagon to settle it,” she said.
“We’re one and one, that would be the biggest fight in mixed martial arts history in the bantamweight division.
“I do not believe that she’s done. I want to see her back inside the Octagon so we can settle the score once and for all.”
UFC 307 LIVE: Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena
Round five
Both fighters are throwing punches but the altitude is taking its toll. They’re tiring.
Out of the two, Pennington has the more energy but is making what seems to be a mistake by actually initiating a clinch with Pena, who would prefer to get the fight to the ground. However, the challenger doesn’t seem to have anything left in the tank to even try and take the champ down.
Pena then gets rocked with a right and is being pushed back. She responds well with a couple jabs but nothing to put Pennington in too much danger. We go the full 25 minutes and, once again, the judges are required.
Julianna Pena def. Raquel Pennington via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)
And newwwwww! Pena edges it on the scorecard to reclaim the throne at women’s bantamweight.
