UFC 307 time: When does Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree start in UK and US?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Alex Pereira will face his latest test as the king of light heavyweight as he locks horns with Khalil Rountree in UFC 307’s hard-hitting main event this weekend.

Headlining the promotion’s return to Salt Lake City, ‘Poatan’ will be eager to continue his dominant reign as champion that first started with a knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295.

It will be Rountree’s first outing since serving a four-month suspension for a failed drug test, and "The War Horse" will no doubt be desperate to dispel doubters by producing an upset for the ages upon his return.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington defends her bantamweight title for the first time since securing the strap at UFC 297, taking on former champion Julianna Pena who will be eager to reclaim the throne.

Elsewhere on the main card, Kevin Holland kicking things off in an exciting middleweight matchup with Georgian brawler Roman Dolidze, while the likes of Jose Aldo and Kayla Harrison are also in action.

So stacked is this event that fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has been relegated to the prelims, facing off against Joaquin Buckley in a hotly-anticipated welterweight scrap.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 307?

UFC 307 takes place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday October 5.

The early prelims are due to begin at 12.30am BST on Sunday (4.30pm PT / 6.30pm CT / 7.30pm ET on Saturday), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

open image in gallery Alex Pereira after beating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 ( Getty Images )

Pereira - 1/5; Rountree - 7/2

Pennington - 4/7; Pena 7/5

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main Card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light heavyweight title)

Raquel Pennington (C) vs Julianna Pena (women’s bantamweight title)

Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista (men’s bantamweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight)

Roman Dolidze vs Kevin Holland (middleweight)

open image in gallery Julianna Pena shocked the world when she defeated Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 269 ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Stephen Thompson vs Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)

Cesar Almeida vs Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Early prelims

Ryan Spann vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Carla Esparza vs Tecia Pennington (women’s strawweight)

Court McGee vs Tim Means (welterweight)