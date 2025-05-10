UFC 315 LIVE: Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena start time, fight card, updates and results

Belal Muhammad’s first title defence is set

In the main event of UFC 315 tonight, Belal Muhammad defends the welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena in a classic striker vs wrestler match-up, which could have wide-reaching ramifications in the UFC.

For grappling specialist Muhammad, this bout marks his first title defence, after he dethroned Leon Edwards with a comfortable decision in July. A December defence against Shavkat Rakhmonov fell through when the Palestinian-American champion sustained a bone infection, and an attempt to reschedule the bout for this spring failed, too, with Rakhmonov now injured.

As such, Della Maddalena was taken from March’s UFC London main event against Edwards and placed in this title clash in Montreal, Canada. The Australian challenger enters the Bell Centre on a remarkable 17-fight win streak, though he has not fought since last March, as he required arm surgery after his stoppage of Gilbert Burns. Muhammad, meanwhile, is on a 10-fight win streak excluding his No Contest with Edwards in their first fight, in 2021.

The result of the main event will determine whether Islam Makhachev moves up to challenge for the 170lb gold, as the lightweight king has said he will not face his friend Muhammad. And in tonight’s co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko looks to extend her second reign with atop the division, defending the title against No 2-ranked Manon Fiorot.

