Belal Muhammad plays down Islam Makhachev title threat after Russian meets UFC brass

Belal Muhammad has played down the idea that Islam Makhachev is planning to challenge him for the UFC welterweight title, as he expects his friend to stick to his principles.

Muhammad has trained with Makhachev in recent years, under the guidance of the latter’s childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, and there is an understanding that Makhachev will not fight Muhammad.

However, it is also understood that lightweight champion Makhachev wants to challenge for the welterweight gold in the future, and with Muhammad defending the belt against Jack Della Maddalena on Saturday, the Russian’s next move could soon become clear.

In any case, Muhammad was asked at the UFC 315 media day whether he thought Makhachev could push to challenge him if he beats Della Maddalena. The question came after Makhachev was pictured with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell recently.

“Na, I don’t think they would do that,” said Muhammad, 36, on Wednesday (7 May). “I talk to Khabib all the time, he even messaged me the other day.

“Like I said, them guys are so big about loyalty, and I’m the same way.”

Muhammad’s UFC 315 main event against “JDM” marks the Palestinian-American’s first title defence. He won the strap with a comprehensive decision victory over Leon Edwards last July, before a December defence against Shavkat Rakhmonov collapsed.

That bout fell apart after Muhammad sustained a bone infection, and it was set to be reorganised for this spring, only for Rakhmonov to suffer his own injury issues.

open image in gallery Belal Muhammad before his welterweight title win in July 2024 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Islam Makhachev (centre) celebrates with Khabib Nurmagomedov (centre-right) ( AFP via Getty Images )

As such, Della Maddalena was taken from March’s UFC London main event against Edwards and placed in this title match. Edwards went on to lose to Sean Brady by submission in London.

Muhammad enters Toronto’s Bell Centre on a 10-fight win streak dating back to 2019, with the exception of a No Contest in his first clash with Edwards in 2021. Meanwhile, Australian Della Maddalena, 28, has won his last 17 fights. In his most recent outing, he stopped Gilbert Burns last March before undergoing hand surgery.