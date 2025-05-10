Paul Hughes sends Belfast into frenzy with 42-second KO and Usman Nurmagomedov callout
Hughes quickly saw off Bruno Miranda before turning his attention to the man who beat him in January, the PFL lightweight champion
Paul Hughes sent fans into a frenzy in Belfast on Saturday, knocking out Bruno Miranda in 42 seconds before calling for a rematch with Usman Nurmagomedov.
In Abu Dhabi in January, Hughes suffered a majority-decision loss to Nurmagomedov while challenging for the PFL lightweight title, as the Russian remained unbeaten.
Hughes was desperate for an immediate rematch, but the 28-year-old was forced to stay busy with Saturday’s bout against Miranda at the SSE Arena.
Yet Miranda, 34, was no match for Hughes, who fights out of Northern Ireland but also carries Ireland’s tricolour flag.
Hughes caught a high kick with his left hand, before using that same hand to drop the Brazilian with a hook. “Big News” followed up with ground and pound, quickly forcing a finish.
With that, the crowd was sent into raptures, before Hughes screamed in his post-fight interview: “Usman Nurmagomedov! You can run, you can try and delay this rematch as long as you want, but your day is f*****g coming.”
The victory improved Hughes’s professional record to 14-2, as he got back to winning ways after Nurmagomedov, 27, ended the Irishman’s seven-fight win streak.
Nurmagomedov is a cousin of UFC legend Khabib, who held that promotion’s lightweight title until he retired as champion and with a flawless record in 2020.
