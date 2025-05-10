Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two title fights top the card at UFC 315 this weekend, as the main event pits welterweight champion Belal Muhammad against Jack Della Maddalena in Canada.

Montreal plays host to Muhammad’s first title defence after the Palestinian-American won the gold from Leon Edwards in July, before he saw a defence against Shavkat Rakhmonov collapse in December.

That bout fell apart on two weeks’ notice when Muhammad, 36, suffered a bone infection, and a plan to stage the fight this spring also collapsed, with Rakhmonov injured this time.

With that, Della Maddalena was taken from the UFC London main event in March and placed in this title clash with Muhammad. Australian “JDM”, 28, will hope his striking-centric approach wins out against the wrestling-heavy style of the champion.

And in the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces second-ranked Manon Fiorot. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the event?

UFC 315 takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday (10 May). The early prelims are due to begin at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Belal Muhammad (left) and challenger Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal ( UFC )

Muhammad – 4/9; Della Maddalena – 7/4

Shevchenko – 13/10; Fiorot – 8/13

Full card (subject to change, ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main card

Belal Muhammad (C) vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi (featherweight; changed from bantam as Aldo failed to make weight)

Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Kyle Prepolec (lightweight)

open image in gallery Valentina Shevchenko (left) and challenger Manon Fiorot ( UFC )

Prelims

Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba (light-heavyweight)

Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan (light-heavyweight)

Early prelims

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Daniel Santos vs Jeongyeong Lee (featherweight)

Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan (bantamweight)