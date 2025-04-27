UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action is well under way, with numerous high-stakes fights lined up.
The first pay-per-view of the year, January’s UFC 311, was due to see Islam Makhachev defend the lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan – six years after their close first fight – but the injured challenger was replaced on one day’s notice by Renato Moicano.
In the new main event, Makhachev cemented his status as pound-for-pound king by submitting Moicano in round one, after Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov. Down on the scorecards, Dvalishvili fought back to hand Umar – a cousin of Khabib – his first professional loss.
February brought a middleweight title rematch, as Dricus Du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland again, retaining the belt he took from the American in 2024. And at the same event, UFC 312, Zhang Weili retained the strawweight strap with a clinic against Tatiana Suarez. Then in March, Brazilian star Alex Pereira dropped the light-heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, ending a fine run as champion as the Russian sealed a points win.
In April, Alexander Volkanovski beat Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight belt, after Ilia Topuria shockingly relinquished the gold, while May brings welterweight and women’s flyweight title bouts. And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):
Saturday 3 May – UFC Fight Night – Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, US
Main card
Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)
Reinier de Ridder vs Bo Nickal (middleweight)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)
Montel Jackson vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)
Cameron Smotherman vs Serhiy Sidey (bantamweight)
Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones (lightweight)
Prelims
Yana Santos vs Miesha Tate (women’s bantamweight)
Ryan Loder vs Azamat Bekoev (middleweight)
Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)
Gaston Bolanos vs Quang Le (bantamweight)
Thomas Petersen vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)
Juliana Miller vs Ivana Petrovic (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 11 May – UFC 315 – Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada
Main card
Belal Muhammad (C) vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi (bantamweight)
Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)
Benoit Saint-Denis vs Joel Alvarez (lightweight)
Prelims
Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke (welterweight)
Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba (light-heavyweight)
Jessica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)
Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan (light-heavyweight)
Early prelims
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)
Gavin Tucker vs Jeongyeong Lee (featherweight)
Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan (bantamweight)
Saturday 17 May – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Julian Erosa vs Melquizael Costa (featherweight)
Sodiq Yusuff vs Mairon Santos (lightweight)
Jared Gordon vs Thiago Moises (lightweight)
Gabe Green vs Matheus Camilo (lightweight)
Dustin Stoltzfus vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)
Luana Pinheiro vs Tecia Pennington (women’s strawweight)
Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato (light-heavyweight)
Elise Reed vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)
Hyunsung Park vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)
Luana Santos vs Tainara Lisboa (women’s bantamweight)
Saturday 31 May – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Oban Elliott (welterweight)
Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)
Zachary Reese vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)
Jeremiah Wells vs Andreas Gustaffson (welterweight)
Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 7 June – UFC 316 – Prudential Center, New Jersey, US
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Sean O’Malley 2 (bantamweight title)
Julianna Pena (C) vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight title)
Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)
Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Marlon Vera vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)
Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van (flyweight)
Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong (women’s flyweight)
Johnny Walker vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 14 June – UFC Fight Night – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, US
TBA vs TBA
Tereza Bleda vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 21 June – UFC Fight Night – Crystal Hall, Baku, Azerbaijan
Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)
Nazim Sadykhov vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Kyoji Horiguchi (flyweight)
Irina Alekseeva vs Klaudia Sygula (women’s bantamweight)
Daria Zhelezniakova vs Melissa Mullins (women’s bantamweight)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Mohammed Usman (heavyweight)
Ismail Naurdiev vs Junyong Park (middleweight)
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)
Saturday 28 June – UFC 317 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
TBA vs TBA
Saturday 19 July – UFC 318 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, US
Max Holloway (C) vs Dustin Poirier 3 (‘BMF’ title; lightweight)
Saturday 26 July – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE
TBA vs TBA
Saturday 13 September – UFC 320 – Arena Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico
TBA vs TBA
