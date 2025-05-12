Islam Makhachev fires warning at Jack Della Maddalena ahead of title clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Islam Makhachev has vowed to show Jack Della Maddalena a “different level” when they clash for the UFC welterweight title, after “JDM”’s triumph in Montreal.

Della Maddalena secured a decision win over Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315, dethroning the latter in his first title defence. With that, the door has opened for lightweight king Makhachev to move up and challenge for a second belt.

Makhachev, who has been a dominant 155lb champion since late 2022, has eyed the welterweight strap for some time but insisted he wouldn’t challenge Muhammad, with whom he has trained in the past.

Therefore, Muhammad’s loss on Saturday (10 May) allows the Russian to challenge Della Maddalena for the 170lb belt, as Makhachev eyes a third title-fight win over an Australian.

Perth’s Della Maddalena in fact referenced Makhachev’s two victories over compatriot Alexander Volkanovski, while speaking after his win on Saturday. He said: “I’m gonna get him back for Volk.”

“You are not Volk,” Makhachev tweeted in response. “I will show you [a] different level. Keep my belt clean.” Makhachev also wrote: “Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah. Let’s go.”

open image in gallery Jack Della Maddalena (left) during his title win against Belal Muhammad ( Getty Images )

However, there is speculation that Makhachev, 33, will not be vying for ‘double champ’ status in the way he wants.

There have been multiple UFC fighters to have held titles in two weight classes, but only four who have held both belts simultaneously. Makhachev wants to achieve the latter feat, but the UFC seems to have soured on the idea of fighters holding two titles at once, as it can hold up divisions.

It is therefore expected that Makhachev will have to vacate the lightweight belt before challenging JDM at welterweight. Such a move would mirror Ilia Topuria’s recent relinquishing of the featherweight title, as the Georgian-Spaniard prepares to challenge for the lightweight strap.

open image in gallery Islam Makhachev after retaining the UFC lightweight title in January ( Getty Images )

So, while Makhachev was waiting to see who would win the UFC 315 main event, so was Topuria; if Muhammad had won and Makhachev had stayed at lightweight, the latter would have defended the 155lb title against Topuria, who will now face Charles Oliveira instead.

Per the above point, it is unclear whether Topuria vs Oliveira will be for the vacant lightweight title or an interim version of the gold.