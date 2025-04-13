Bryce Mitchell choked out by Jean Silva at UFC 314 after praising Hitler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bryce Mitchell, the UFC fighter who recently came under fire for praising Adolf Hitler, was choked out at UFC 314 on Saturday.

In February, Mitchell denied the Holocaust and said Hitler was a “good guy”, with his words branded “beyond disgusting” by UFC president Dana White. However, White refused to punish his fellow American, citing freedom of expression.

Mitchell, 30, soon apologised for what he said, insisting he is “definitely not a Nazi”. He wrote on social media: “I’m sorry I sounded insensitive. I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact.

“Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can agree on that. I’m definitely not a nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did. In the future I will b[e] much more considerate w[h]en talkin’ about the suffering of all peoples.”

That did not stop fellow featherweight Jean Silva from taking exception to Mitchell’s original comments and calling for a fight with him.

And that fight played out at UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday (12 April), with Silva beating Mitchell in round two courtesy of a ninja choke.

The Brazilian, 28, applied the submission as Mitchell sought a takedown, with the latter tapping out after the fighters hit the mat. However, Mitchell passed out as Silva released the choke.

“I hope you all pray for Bryce Mitchell, because there’s something wrong with him,” Silva said in his post-fight interview.

In March, Mitchell said ahead of his bout with Silva: “Every single night since the day before the press conference, I’ve had demonic dreams. Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day.

“These demons surround me, and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger – and then the dream will switch, and they’ll send beautiful women. They’re trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife. Satan is using two of my weaknesses to try to expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust.

“Remember, guys, we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against spiritual wickedness, dark principalities, and evil powers in high places. I’m not just fighting a man on 12 April, I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of demons. When I simply said the name ‘Jesus’, he was provoked to maliciousness, and he started barking like a dog and chanting: ‘F you, F you, F you.’

“Remember, guys, the days of me fighting for myself are long gone. I now fight for the name of the Lord. And the devil, he ain’t gonna waste his time trying to plague a loser. He knows that a victory for the Lord is at hand. I will win this fight in the name of Jesus Christ. The man’s demons will be cast out of my presence, and he will fall before me, just as Goliath fell before King David.”