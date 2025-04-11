Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor McGregor has teased that he could pursue a fight with the winner of one of UFC 314’s key match-ups.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in an ill-fated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021, and his future in the UFC is up in the air amid recent legal issues and his apparent political aspirations.

However, the former dual-weight champion was close to fighting Michael Chandler last June, before pulling out after suffering a broken toe – just two weeks before the bout. Chandler moved on, losing to Charles Oliveira in November, and the American is due to fight Paddy Pimblett this Saturday.

While McGregor, 36, has been linked to Chandler, 38, since 2023, he is also seemingly open to a bout with “Paddy The Baddy”, should the Liverpudlian win at UFC 314.

“I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend,” McGregor wrote on X/Twitter on Thursday (10 April), tagging the UFC, its ownership group TKO, and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship – of which he is a co-owner. He also shared footage of himself hitting pads as he practised his boxing.

While McGregor last fought in July 2021, losing to Poirier for the second time in six months, the Irishman last won in January 2020. On that occasion, he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Meanwhile, Chandler is seeking his first win since May 2022, having since lost to Dustin Poirier and Oliveira – for the second time in his career – and having waited for a McGregor fight that never came.

Pimblett, 30, is 6-0 in the UFC and faces his sternest test yet as he fights Chandler in Miami. Last time out, the Scouser submitted King Green in Manchester in July.

open image in gallery Paddy Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC, heading into his fight with Michael Chandler ( Getty )

open image in gallery Chandler during his second loss to Charles Oliveira, in 2024 ( Getty Images )

In the main event of UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes vie for the vacant featherweight title, after Ilia Topuria relinquished the belt in February.

It is thought that the UFC is holding off giving McGregor a fight – the penultimate on his contract – until the promotion has signed a new TV rights deal. However, issues outside the cage also seem to be holding him back.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor used a recent White House visit to criticise Ireland’s approach to immigration ( AP )

In November, a woman won a claim against McGregor in a civil rape case relating to a 2018 incident in Dublin. McGregor denies allegations that he “brutally” raped and “battered” Nikita Hand, and he has appealed the verdict.

And recently, McGregor has become more outspoken on political matters in Ireland, which he even discussed during a visit to the White House in the US.