UFC 314: Start time, full fight card and how to watch Chandler vs Pimblett and Volkanovski vs Lopes
Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler meet at lightweight before Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes clash over the featherweight title
The vacant featherweight title is on the line at UFC 314 this weekend, as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes – after Paddy Pimblett fights Michael Chandler in a must-watch co-main event.
Volkanovski is aiming to become a two-time champion, having not fought since he lost the belt with a knockout by Ilia Topuria last February. But with Topuria relinquishing the gold two months ago, as he prepares to move up to lightweight, a new champion is needed at 145lb. With that, former long-reigning king Volkanovski will face Lopes.
Lopes, 30, enters Miami on a five-fight win streak, and the key question is whether the Mexican-Brazilian’s brawling style can test Volkanovski’s chin, which some fans feel has weakened courtesy of KOs by Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski is no doubt the tidier fighter, however, and that skillset saw the Australian, 36, record five successful title defences between 2020 and 2023.
Meanwhile, brash Liverpudlian “Paddy The Baddy” faces his biggest test yet as he fights Chandler. Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC and has exceeded expectations so far, and he could move within one fight of a lightweight title shot if he beats former challenger Chandler in their five-round bout.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is UFC 314?
UFC 314 will take place on Saturday 12 April at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Volkanovski – 4/6; Lopes – 6/5
Chandler – 11/8; Pimblett – 4/7
Fight card (subject to changes)
Main card
Alex Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes (vacant featherweight title)
Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight, five rounds)
Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)
Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva (featherweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson (featherweight)
Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)
Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)
Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)
Early prelims
Sedriques Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)
Sumudaerji vs Mitch Raposo (flyweight)
Tresean Gore vs Marco Tulio (middleweight)
Nora Cornolle vs Hailey Cowan (women’s bantamweight)
