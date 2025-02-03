Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has apologised for calling Adolf Hitler a “good guy” and denying the Holocaust, after drawing widespread criticism for his words.

Last week, Mitchell came under fire for his comments, which he made on the first episode of his ‘ArkanSanity’ podcast, and which were branded “beyond disgusting” by UFC president White – although the UFC president refused to punish his fellow American, citing freedom of expression.

Mitchell, 30, has now apologised for what he said, insisting he is “definitely not a Nazi”.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday (2 February), the 13th-ranked featherweight wrote: “I’m sorry I sounded insensitive. I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did.

“I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact. Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can agree on that. I’m definitely not a nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did.

“In the future I will b[e] much more considerate w[h]en talkin’ about the suffering of all peoples.”

White, 55, said on Thursday: “We reached out to Bryce immediately when we read what he said, and let him know exactly how we felt about it. But what he said was beyond disgusting, and he needs a real education on the facts surrounding Hitler and World War Two.

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s the problem with the internet and social media: You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

Bryce Mitchell is ranked 13th in the UFC featherweight division ( Getty Images )

Sports journalist and broadcaster Ariel Helwani, who is Jewish, suggested Mitchell’s comments were an indictment of mixed martial arts (MMA). Helwani has covered MMA for the best part of two decades.

“Each and every day MMA finds a way to reach a new low,” Helwani tweeted. “A new way of embarrassing itself and those who are fans of it.

“Nothing will be done, and I don’t even care if anything is done. Say what you want. It just continues to baffle me at how unbelievably stupid - not to mention bigoted - some of the people in the sport or associated with the sport can be.”