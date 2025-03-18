UFC fighter who praised Hitler says opponent sent ‘legion of demons’ to haunt his ‘dreams’
Bryce Mitchell was berated by UFC president Dana White for his original comments but faced no punishment
Bryce Mitchell, the UFC fighter who praised Adolf Hitler this year, has accused his upcoming opponent of sending “a legion of demons” to haunt him.
In February, Mitchell came under fire who saying Hitler was a “good guy”. The American later apologised, while UFC president Dana White criticised the featherweight but refused to punish him.
Mitchell, 30, has since been paired with Jean Silva, whom he will fight at UFC 314 on 12 April. And the American has accused the Brazilian of using “spiritual wickedness” ahead of that bout.
“I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I would have peaceful sleep,” Mitchell said on Instagram on Monday (17 March). “Every single night since the day before the press conference, I’ve had demonic dreams. Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day.
“These demons surround me, and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger – and then the dream will switch, and they’ll send beautiful women. They’re trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife. Satan is using two of my weaknesses to try to expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust.
“Remember, guys, we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against spiritual wickedness, dark principalities, and evil powers in high places. I’m not just fighting a man on 12 April, I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of demons. When I simply said the name ‘Jesus’, he was provoked to maliciousness, and he started barking like a dog and chanting: ‘F you, F you, F you.’
“Remember, guys, the days of me fighting for myself are long gone. I now fight for the name of the Lord. And the devil, he ain’t gonna waste his time trying to plague a loser. He knows that a victory for the Lord is at hand. I will win this fight in the name of Jesus Christ. The man’s demons will be cast out of my presence, and he will fall before me, just as Goliath fell before King David.”
Mitchell will enter UFC 314 on the back of an emphatic knockout win over Kron Gracie in December. Prior to that result, Mitchell suffered a brutal KO by Josh Emmett in December 2023.
Meanwhile, Silva is riding a 12-fight win streak, having won his last four bouts via KO/TKO. The 28-year-old last fought in February, beating Melsik Baghdasaryan in round one.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments