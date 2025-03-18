Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bryce Mitchell, the UFC fighter who praised Adolf Hitler this year, has accused his upcoming opponent of sending “a legion of demons” to haunt him.

In February, Mitchell came under fire who saying Hitler was a “good guy”. The American later apologised, while UFC president Dana White criticised the featherweight but refused to punish him.

Mitchell, 30, has since been paired with Jean Silva, whom he will fight at UFC 314 on 12 April. And the American has accused the Brazilian of using “spiritual wickedness” ahead of that bout.

“I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I would have peaceful sleep,” Mitchell said on Instagram on Monday (17 March). “Every single night since the day before the press conference, I’ve had demonic dreams. Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day.

“These demons surround me, and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger – and then the dream will switch, and they’ll send beautiful women. They’re trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife. Satan is using two of my weaknesses to try to expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust.

“Remember, guys, we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against spiritual wickedness, dark principalities, and evil powers in high places. I’m not just fighting a man on 12 April, I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of demons. When I simply said the name ‘Jesus’, he was provoked to maliciousness, and he started barking like a dog and chanting: ‘F you, F you, F you.’

“Remember, guys, the days of me fighting for myself are long gone. I now fight for the name of the Lord. And the devil, he ain’t gonna waste his time trying to plague a loser. He knows that a victory for the Lord is at hand. I will win this fight in the name of Jesus Christ. The man’s demons will be cast out of my presence, and he will fall before me, just as Goliath fell before King David.”

UFC president Dana White said Bryce Mitchell (pictured) had made ‘disgusting’ comments on Adolf Hitler ( Getty Images )

Mitchell will enter UFC 314 on the back of an emphatic knockout win over Kron Gracie in December. Prior to that result, Mitchell suffered a brutal KO by Josh Emmett in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Silva is riding a 12-fight win streak, having won his last four bouts via KO/TKO. The 28-year-old last fought in February, beating Melsik Baghdasaryan in round one.