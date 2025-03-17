UFC London start time, fight card and how to watch on TV and online
Former welterweight champion Leon Edwards aims to work his way back to the gold
Leon Edwards will aim to kickstart a journey back to the welterweight title this weekend, as he headlines UFC London against Sean Brady.
Edwards dropped the belt in Manchester last July, putting in a disappointing performance en route to a decision loss to Belal Muhammad – his first defeat in nine years. Now, the British-Jamaican looks to bounce back as he faces Brady, who has replaced Jack Della Maddalena in a strange turn of events.
Four weeks ago, it was revealed that Muhammad’s next challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov was injured, and so Della Maddalena was taken off the UFC London card and drafted into the UFC 315 main event: a title fight with Muhammad in May.
That left Edwards, 33, in need of a new opponent, so in came American Brady, 32. It means the well-rounded Edwards faces a wrestling specialist for the fourth time in as many fights. What’s more: Brady has just one pro loss to his name – a defeat by the current champion, back in 2022.
Also featuring this weekend will be Liverpudlian star Molly McCann, plus numerous other British and European talents. Here’s all you need to know.
When is UFC London and what time does it start?
UFC London takes place on Saturday 22 March at the O2 Arena. The early prelims will start at 5pm GMT (9am PT / 11am CT / 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm GMT (12pm PT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady (welterweight)
Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg (light-heavyweight)
Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)
Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara (women’s strawweight)
Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)
Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere (featherweight)
Prelims
Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla (lightweight)
Lone’er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)
Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin (heavyweight)
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar (women’s strawweight)
Nathan Fletcher vs Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)
Guram Kutateladze vs Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments