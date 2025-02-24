UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action is under way, with numerous high-stakes fights lined up.
The first pay-per-view of the year, January’s UFC 311, was due to see Islam Makhachev defend the lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan – six years after their close first fight – but the injured challenger was replaced on one day’s notice by Renato Moicano.
In the new main event, Makhachev cemented his status as pound-for-pound king by submitting Moicano in round one, after Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov. Down on the scorecards, Dvalishvili fought back to hand Umar – a cousin of Khabib – his first professional loss.
February brought a middleweight title rematch, as Dricus Du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland again, retaining the belt he took from the American in 2024. And at the same event, UFC 312, Zhang Weili retained the strawweight strap with a clinic against Tatiana Suarez.
In March, Alex Pereira defends the light-heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 – with the event also bringing Justin Gaethje vs Dan Hooker, one of Indy Sport’s most-desired fights for 2025. In April, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes clash over the vacant featherweight belt, after Ilia Topuria shockingly vacated the gold, before May brings welterweight and women’s flyweight title bouts.
And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):
Saturday 1 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Manel Kape vs Asu Almabayev (flyweight)
Cody Brundage vs Julian Marquez (middleweight)
Nasrat Haqparast vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
Austen Lane vs Mario Pinto (heavyweight)
Hyder Amil vs William Gomis (featherweight)
Prelims
Ricardo Ramos vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)
Douglas Silva De Andrade vs John Castaneda (bantamweight)
Andrea Lee vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)
Danny Barlow vs Sam Patterson (welterweight)
Montana De La Rosa vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)
Danny Silva vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)
Charles Johnson vs Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)
Saturday 8 March – UFC 313 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Alex Pereira (C) vs Magomed Ankalaev (light-heavyweight title)
Justin Gaethje vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)
Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)
King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)
Prelims
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)
Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van (flyweight)
Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)
Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal (welterweight)
Early prelims
Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall (featherweight)
Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz (middleweight)
Chris Gutierrez vs Jean Matsumoto (bantamweight)
Saturday 15 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze 2 (middleweight)
Chidi Njokuani vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)
Seungwoo Choi vs Kevin Vallejos (featherweight)
Alexander Hernandez vs Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)
Da’mon Blackshear vs Cody Gibson (bantamweight)
Suyoung You vs AJ Cunningham (bantamweight)
Prelims
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Ryan Spann (heavyweight)
Stephanie Luciano vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)
Diyar Nurgozhay vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)
Carlos Vera vs Josias Musasa (bantamweight)
Daniel Barez vs Andre Lima (flyweight)
Josiane Nunes vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s bantamweight)
Evan Elder vs Marquel Mederos Mederos (lightweight)
Yuneisy Duben vs Carli Judice (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 22 March – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK
Main card
Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady (welterweight)
Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg (light-heavyweight)
Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)
Molly McCann vs Istela Nunes (women’s strawweight)
Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)
Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere (featherweight)
Prelims
Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla (lightweight)
Lone’er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)
Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin (heavyweight)
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar (women’s strawweight)
Nathan Fletcher vs Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)
Saturday 29 March – UFC Fight Night – Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico
Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg (flyweight)
Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)
Rafa Garcia vs Vinc Pichel (lightweight)
Edgar Chairez vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)
Manuel Torres vs Drew Dober (lightweight)
Jose Daniel Medina vs Ateba Gautier (middleweight)
David Martinez vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)
Loopy Godinez vs Julia Polastri (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 5 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, UFC
TBA vs TBA
Cortavious Romious vs Changho Lee (bantamweight)
Diana Belbita vs Dione Barbosa (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 12 April – UFC 314 – Kaseya Center, Miami, US
Alex Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes (vacant featherweight title)
Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight, five rounds)
Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)
Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)
Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)
Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)
Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)
Alberto Montes vs Roberto Romero (featherweight)
Sedriques Dumas vs Michał Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)
Su Mudaerji vs Mitch Raposo (flyweight)
Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson (featherweight)
Saturday 11 May – UFC 315 – Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada
Belal Muhammad (C) vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)
Saturday 28 June – UFC 317 – TBA
TBA vs TBA
