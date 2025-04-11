Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UFC 314 press conference very nearly devolved into untamed chaos when old wounds were reopened.

Alexander Volkanovski is looking to reclaim the vacant featherweight title when he goes to battle with rising star Diego Lopes on Saturday – but it wasn’t his main-event foe who Lopes wanted to get his hands on when tensions reached boiling point at the media event.

Lopes instead got into a heated exchange with fellow featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez, who welcomes two-weight Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull to the UFC this weekend.

The fighters had to be held back by security when past bad blood rose to the surface, with Lopes sparking the altercation by aiming a dig at Rodriguez’s two-fight skid.

open image in gallery Yair Rodriguez and Diego Lopes had to be separated by security as bad blood boiled over ( Zuffa LLC )

open image in gallery Lopes seeks a sixth straight win as he faces Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight strap ( Getty Images )

Rodriguez took issue with this and replied by branding Lopes a “culón”, a common Spanish vulgarity implying that the Mexican-Brazilian is a coward.

Rodriguez got up to his feet and accused Lopes and his team of attacking former UFC fighter and teammate Marco Beltran, with an apparent history of conflict between the pair’s gyms coming to light.

“You know why you are culón,” Rodriguez shouted across the stage in Spanish. “Didn’t your team beat up Marco?

“I waited for this moment to tell you to your face. I am going to make you pay the price for Marco.”

Lopes, being restrained by security, hit back. He said: “Don’t talk about anyone on my team or you will suffer the consequence.”

With the translator struggling to keep up as the situation continued to escalate, Rodriguez and Lopes threw insults at each other in Spanish. Lopes then claimed that Beltran was dealt his comeuppance by his team for threatening a female member of his camp.

“Don’t mess with my team,” Lopes reiterated. “My team is here, they know what you did. Be careful, I won’t forget you threatening my team. You don’t threaten women.”

Rodriguez wasn’t accepting this justification, pointing the finger at Lopes’s team for ganging up on Beltran in a 10-versus-one beatdown.

Rodriguez retorted: “I know where you live. Don’t try to twist my words now. You also shouldn’t beat up one person with 10 men like you and your team did to Marco.”

open image in gallery Yair Rodriguez welcomes Patricio Pitbull to the UFC featherweight division on Saturday ( Getty Images )

After Lopes’s translator could be heard saying “stop with the threats”, UFC commentator and press conference moderator Jon Anik stepped in to get things back on track.

While the pair continued to bicker across the stage as other fighters answered questions from the audience, an all-out brawl between them was prevented by security.

Rodriguez and Lopes could very well be pitted against each other in the cage before the year is out, whether it be for the featherweight title or not, with both in the upper echelons of the rankings at 145lb.

But for now, focus is on the stacked UFC 314 card in Miami this weekend, which also boasts a hotly-anticipated co-main event between Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and Michael Chandler.