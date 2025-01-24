Retiring Novak Djokovic booed as Alexander Zverev tells off Australian Open crowd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from his Australian Open semi-final to a chorus of boos from sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd as opponent Alexander Zverev called for “respect” to be shown to the 10-time champion.

Djokovic immediately shook hands with Zverev upon losing the first-set tiebreak after struggling with a torn muscle in his upper left leg, sustained in his quarter-final comeback over third seed Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who was bidding to become the oldest grand slam champion of all time in Melbourne, held his thumbs up as he departed the court but there were a few jeers from the crowd as the match ended far earlier than expected.

open image in gallery Alexander Zverev shakes hands with Novak Djokovic after the first set tiebreak ( AP )

Djokovic later admitted there was a chance that he would have played on if he won the first set but, with 82 minutes already on the clock, the Serbian said he did not have anything left in the tank to come from behind once again.

As Zverev was left on court having reached his first Australian Open final, the German second seed praised Djokovic and called for the crowd to be more “respectful” towards the 24-time grand slam champion, who later raised doubts over whether he would return in 2026.

“The very first thing I want to say is please don’t boo a player when he goes out injured,” said Zverev, who was forced to retire from a French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal after breaking his ankle.

“I know that everybody paid for tickets and wants to see a five-set match but you have got to understand Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything in his life.

“He has won his tournament with an abdominal tear, won this tournament with a hamstring tear, if he feels he cannot continue a tennis match, he cannot continue a tennis match. So please guys, be respectful. Show some love for Novak as well.”

open image in gallery Alexander Zverev embraces Novak Djokovic after retirement ( AP )

Djokovic later confirmed in his post-match press conference that he had suffered a muscle tear and had not been able to train in the days before Friday’s semi-final due to the injury.

“I didn’t hit a ball since Alcaraz match, so until like an hour before today’s match. I did everything I possibly can to basically manage the muscle tear that I had, medications and the strap, and the physio work helped to some extent today.

“But towards the end of that first set I just started feeling more and more pain. It was too much, I guess, to handle for me at the moment. Unfortunate ending, but I tried.

“If I won the first set, maybe I would try a few more games, half a set, maybe a set. I don’t know. It was getting worse and worse.

“I knew even if I won the first set, that it’s going to be a huge uphill battle for me to stay physically fit enough to stay with him in the rallies, you know, for another God knows what, two, three, four hours. I don’t think I had that, unfortunately, today in the tank.”