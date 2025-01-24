Novak Djokovic v Alexander Zverev LIVE: Australian Open score and updates from semi-final clash
Djokovic battled injury during his quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz and now faces the second seed Zverev in the semi-finals
Novak Djokovic battles Alexander Zverev for a place in the Australian Open final as the 37-year-old continues his bid to become the oldest men’s grand slam champion of all time in Melbourne.
The 37-year-old Djokovic defied injury to defeat young rival Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and his path to a record 25th grand slam singles title does not get any easier as he faces the big-serving Zverev, who is also the tournament’s second seed.
Djokovic admitted he was “concerned” by his physical condition after struggling with a left leg injury against Alcaraz on Tuesday, and the Serbian was forced to skip training on Wednesday and Thursday before his playing his 12th Australian Open semi-final.
Zverev, meanwhile, is aiming to win his first grand slam title and the German has been on strong form this fortnight. The 27-year-old has lost five of his last six grand slam semi-finals, though, but will fancy his chances if Djokovic is physically compromised.
Later, Jannik Sinner squares off against Ben Shelton in the second of the men’s singles semi-finals, as the World No 1 and reigning champion continues his title defence against the big-serving American.
Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open semi-finals in our live blog below:
Novak Djokovic reveals meaning behind heated Andy Murray celebration: ‘We face challenges every day’
Novak Djokovic said he chose to turn to Andy Murray after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open as a “gesture of appreciation” for his coach.
Djokovic defied an upper leg injury to defeat Alcaraz in four sets in a battle the 10-time champion described as one of the fiercest he has fought in Melbourne.
After winning match point at nearly 1am, Djokovic turned to his coaching box and roared directly at Murray before shaking hands with Alcaraz at the net.
Djokovic appointed former rival Murray as his coach for the Australian Open and this was the partnership’s most significant moment yet.
Carlos Alcaraz reveals ‘biggest mistake’ he made in defeat to Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he made a “big mistake” in his Australian Open quarter-final defeat to Novak Djokovic when he saw his opponent was struggling with injury during the second set.
Djokovic managed to battle from a set down to reach a 12th Australian Open in a vintage display from the 37-year-old, but Alcaraz said he let the Serbian back into the match by taking his foot off the gas in the second set.
Djokovic took a medical timeout late in the first set, leaving the court before returning with strapping around his left leg, and Alcaraz said he thought the match against the 24-time grand slam champion would be “easier” from there.
Djokovic admitted he would have retired from the match had he gone two sets down to Alcaraz, but he started to play more aggressively in the rallies and survived to level the match before the painkillers kicked in at the start of the third set.
No Thursday practice for Novak Djokovic as he manages thigh injury
Novak Djokovic skipped practice at Melbourne Park for the second day in a row ahead of his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev on Friday.
The Serbian admitted he was concerned about his physical condition after sustaining a left thigh injury during his quarter-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz.
It was no surprise that Djokovic did not practise on site on Wednesday but, having been on the schedule on Thursday, his session was then removed.
He is due to hit on Friday lunchtime in preparation for the semi-final but it remains to be seen to what extent he will have been able to recover for his second clash in a row against a top-three opponent.
When is Novak Djokovic v Alex Zverev?
The match takes place on Friday 24 January and is set to be on first on Rod Laver Arena, with a start time scheduled for 3:30am GMT.
How to watch the Australian Open
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
Novak Djokovic faces up to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the Australian Open as the Serbian chases a historic 25th grand slam title.
Djokovic is aiming to become the oldest slam winner of all time, with what would be the 37-year-old’s 11th title in Melbourne having captured his first in 2008. He beat Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling semi-final and embraced new coach Andy Murray in emotional scenes at the finish.
Zverev, the second seed, is bidding for a first grand slam title, having reached the semis in Melbourne three times and having previously lost finals at both Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows.
The winner will play either Ben Shelton or Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final.