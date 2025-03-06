Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima LIVE: Latest score and updates from first round clash at Indian Wells
The 22-year-old plays her first match since distressing incident with ‘fixated man’ in Dubai
Emma Raducanu is back on court this evening as she takes on Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
It will be the first match the Briton has played since she was interrupted on court during her clash with Karolina Muchova by a “fixated man” in the crowd at the Dubai Open.
Raducanu was shaken by the incident, and has only just return to training ahead of this tournament where she hopes to string together some good performances as preparation for the Miami Open later in the month.
The winner of the match between Raducanu and Uchijima, who is ranked 52 in the world, will face world No 3 Coco Gauff in the second round. The only previous meeting between the two came in Seoul in 2022 and Raducanu came out on top.
Follow all the latest updates from Indian Wells as Emma Raducanu targets a place in the second round:
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s tennis action as Emma Raducanu begins here Indian Wells campaign.
She’s up second on Court 1 and follows fellow Brit Jacob Fearnley who is locked in a decisive third set against Brazil’s Joao Fonseca.
We’ll have all the coverage of Raducanu’s match throughout the night so stick around to see if she can reach the second round.
