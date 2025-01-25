Australian Open men’s final betting tips

Defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on second seed Alexander Zverev in the men’s final at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday (8.30am GMT).

The world No 1 is backed to retain the title he won here in 2024 after beating Ben Shelton in straight sets in the semi-final, with his 7-6 (6-2), 6-2, 6-2 win over the American showcasing why he entered the tournament as favourite on tennis betting sites.

And the Italian faces world No 2 Zverev in the first major final of 2025, with the German having progressed from his semi-final with Novak Djokovic after the Serbian was forced to retire after tearing a muscle in his left leg.

While Sinner is now a two-time major champion having won in Melbourne and the US in 2024, this match will be Zverev’s third shot at a major title, having lost at the US Open in 2020 and the French Open last year.

And it’s Sinner who is the favourite on established and new betting sites alike, with the Italian priced at 4/11 to take home the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

Australian Open men’s final betting tips: Sinner to win in four sets

2024 champion Sinner was the pre-tournament favourite in Melbourne and there’s been little to suggest he won’t defend his title in 2025. The Italian has won his last 20 matches and his last loss came in early October, when he lost the final of the China Open to Carlos Alcaraz.

And while his form has been almost flawless, Sinner has also shown plenty of composure on his road to the final, notably in the win over Holger Rune, when he overcame dizziness and a medical timeout to eventually carve out a victory.

However, the final brings him up against an opponent who has got the better of him on multiple occasions, with Zverev leading the head-to-head 4-2. Interestingly, the German has won two of the three hard court matches between the two, at the US Open in 2023 and 2021.

And with Zverev having had an altogether easier run of matches to get to the final, some may say that he will be the fresher of the two come Sunday. However, the 27-year-old has shown signs of weakness in previous rounds, dropping sets to both Tommy Fritz and Ugo Humbert.

In addition, it was Sinner who won the most recent match between the two – at the Cincinnati Masters last year. To that end, while it may be more even than the odds suggest, it could offer value to wager on Sinner to win, but not in straight sets – he’s 13/5 to win 3-1 with William Hill.

Australian Open men’s final prediction 1: Sinner to win 3-1 - 13/5 Wiliam Hill

Sinner vs Zverev betting tips: Zverev to provide the aces

With Sinner as overwhelming favourite, we may have to turn to a bet builder to get more value from wagers on this final. To that end, while still backing the Italian to win, we can use Zverev’s serving stats to build a bet builder around aces.

The German is third in the list of most aces served at the tournament so far, with 67 across his six matches. He also has the eighth-fastest serve speed in Melbourne, at 222kph.

A lone bet on Zverev to land the most aces is priced at 4/9 with betting sites, but if we add that to Sinner’s win and also add in Zverev to score the first ace, then betting apps, such as Bet365, will offer odds of 11/5.

Australian Open men’s final prediction 2: Sinner to win, Zverev to serve most aces, Zverev to serve first ace - 11/5 Bet365

Responsible gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

