The Masters returns this week as the first major of the year gets underway at Augusta, with the world’s top player vying for the famous Green Jacket.

Only one player will walk away with most coveted prize in golf, and we’re in for plenty of drama, with one of the world’s most challenging courses leaving players with little room for error.

Only the top 50, including ties, will advance to rounds three and four after the cut is made on Friday, but for bettors who back a player that doesn’t make the weekend, there’s a reprieve if they use Star Sports for their bet.

Though plenty of betting sites are running offers related to the prestigious tournament, Star Sports have produced a special Masters offer, giving bettors their stake back as free bets if their selection misses the cut, up to a maximum refund of £100.

With this in mind, we’ve produced a guide to the Star Sports Masters offer, and have provided additional information on other specials and Star Sports free bets.

Star Sports Masters Betting Offer: Money Back As a Free Bet

The Star Sports Masters offer is available to new and existing customers.

For new customers, only users that sign up using the Star Sports promo code MissedTheCut will be eligible for the Masters free bet offer.

Punters need to place a bet on the Masters winner market before the start of round two on Friday to be eligible for this Star Sports Masters betting offer.

If your selection doesn’t make the cut, Star Sports will refund your stake in free bets for any amount from £1 up to £100.

This offer applies to all single bets placed on the outright market, meaning bettors could get more than one free bet refund if unlucky enough to have multiple selections miss the cut.

All free bets will be credited to accounts after the Masters has concluded.

Star Sports Masters Offer Key Terms and Conditions

Bettors should always be aware of the terms and conditions of any offers they take part in.

Luckily, the T&Cs for the Star Sports Masters betting offer are favourable for punters. There are no restrictions on the free bets and no minimum odds or wager amount applicable to any free bet tokens received as part of the promotion.

This offer is only available to UK customers aged 18 and over.

New customers must sign up using the promo code MissedTheCut.

Bets must be placed before the start of round two of the Masters on Friday.

Only single bets placed on the outright winner of the Masters are eligible for a refund.

Refund applies to win-only bets and the win part of any each-way wagers.

Maximum free bet refund of £100.

Any cashed out bets will not qualify for the offer.

Free bets can’t be used in conjunction with any other offers.

Free bets will be credited after the conclusion of the Masters.

Star Sports Masters Offers vs Other Masters Betting Offers

There are a variety of Masters betting offers available on the market. Here’s how the Star Sports offer stacks up against rivals from golf betting sites.

Bookmaker Masters Offer Details Star Sports Up to £100 back as a free bet on players who miss the cut Get your stake refunded in free bets up to £100 if you place a bet on the winner market and your selection misses the cut. LiveScore Bet Bet £10, Get £10 in free golf bets Bet £10 on any Masters market and receive a £5 free golf bet and a £5 free USPGA Championship bet. William Hill Get your money back as a free bet if Rory McIlroy wins the Masters William Hill will refund all losing bets on the tournament winner market in free bets, up to a maximum of £50, if Rory McIlroy wins the Masters. NetBet Get a £1 free bet for every shot under par Bet £5 or more on the Masters winner and for every shot under par your player finishes after round 1, you’ll receive a £1 free bet. 10bet Bet £75, get a £10 free golf bet Opt in to the 10bet free golf bets offer and wager £75 or more on the Masters to receive a £10 free bet. QuinnBet Get 25% back on Masters losses Place six or more bets on any Masters market and if your account shows a loss at the end of the week, QuinnBet will refund 25 per cent of those losses in free bets, up to a maximum of £50. Tote Get a £1 free bet for every birdie Bet £10 on Tote’s Masters winner market and get a £1 free bet for every birdie they make in round one.

Star Sports Golf Betting Offers

The Star Sports golf betting promotions aren’t as wide-ranging as some larger bookmakers, but they do have a solid collection of offers and features for betting on the tournament, along with their Masters money back offer.

Extra Places: Star Sports have boosted the number of places they are paying out on for each-way Masters bets to seven, at odds of 1/5.

Masters Price Boosts: Star Sports have boosted the odds on a wide range of bets for the Masters, including enhancing the prices of several top contenders for the Green Jacket.

In-Play Betting: Star Sports will give bettors the opportunity to wager on the Masters in-play when the tournament tees off, with a huge range of in-play markets available.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any Masters betting offer highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Star Sports bet promos, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

