Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Masters Winner Predictions

Scottie Scheffler to win outright - 5/1 PricedUp

Viktor Hovland to win outright - 45/1 e/w SpreadEx

Justin Rose to win outright - 100/1 e/w BetVictor

The most prestigious golf tournament of the season takes place this week as 96 of the world’s best take to the greens and fairways of Augusta National hoping to etch their names into the history of the Masters.

The prizes on offer are the famous green jacket, lifetime admission into the tournament, and the knowledge that in winning at Augusta you have emulated golf’s great legends in Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the current green jacket holder following his four-shot win here 12 months ago and he’s aiming to achieve a feat only Woods, Nicklaus and Nick Faldo have accomplished by winning two consective Masters tournaments.

Standing in his way is a field of hungry and determined challengers from the in-form Rory McIlroy to previous champions such as Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

Masters Betting Preview: Scheffler Has Firm Grip on Green Jacket

Masters betting sites have Scheffler as the current favourite to win the four-day event with the reigning champion a best price of 5/1 favourite ahead of McIlroy at 15/2.

McIlroy would complete a career grand slam should he prove victorious at Augusta but previous outings here have proven costly for him.

The Northern Irishman is in decent form with wins at Pebble Beach and the Players Championship already under his belt this season, but a slight niggle to his elbow might mean he isn’t at his best this week.

That said both Scheffler and McIlroy should be considered to win the tournament outright as they are the two closest rivals on betting sites heading into the opening round on Thursday.

Watching McIlroy win the green jacket for the first time would be the more emotional outcome on Sunday, but Scheffler has finished inside the top 10 in each of the last three editions of the Masters, so we’re making him our first pick to win.

The Masters prediction 1: Scottie Scheffler to win outright - 5/1 PricedUp

Masters Betting Tips: Hovland Has a Chance

Taking Scheffler and McIlroy out of the equation sees a big leap up in terms of odds. Most golf betting sites have consistent American Collin Morikawa next in the Masters market at 16/1, the same odds as 2023 Masters champion and the 2024 LIV Golf individual player of the year Jon Rahm.

Ludvig Aberg is priced similarly to Rahm, though the 25-year-old who finished second in 2024 can be found on some betting apps at 20/1. He was four shots behind Scheffler last year and three ahead of Morikawa, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood, who tied for third.

Morikawa, Rahm and Aberg should all go well at Augusta, but we’re leaning in a different direction and backing Norway’s Viktor Hovland. The 27-year-old has had a torrid year so far. He’s missed the cut in four of his seven tournaments, including at the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

However, Hovland has pedigree. He won the 2018 US Amateur and reached number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2019. He has no major wins to his name but comes into the tournament having triumphed at the Valspar Championship, beating out America’s Justin Thomas. He trailed Thomas by three shots on the 13th hole in the final round but birdied the 14th, 16th and 17th to claim the win.

A seventh placed finish at Augusta in 2023 is a sign that he can strike it well around the Augusta National and Hovland cannot be discounted after rediscovering his confidence.

Hovland is a best price of 45/1 with SpreadEx, who are paying out on each-way bets at 1/5 odds on seven places.

The Masters prediction 2: Viktor Hovland to win outright - 45/1 e/w SpreadEx

Masters 2025 Long Shot Bet: Rose May Bloom Among Augusta Azaleas

It is also worth remembering that the Masters, along with any of the four golf majors, can be won by anyone. Plenty of former winners, such as Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman and Patrick Reed haven’t won another major. Colin Montgomerie famously never won a single one.

Form, age and previous results all factor into the likelihood of a golfer performing strongly at Augusta but are not necessarily the main driver of their success. Sometimes, it comes down to the right place at the right time, as with Charl Swartzel’s four consecutive birdies on the final four holes at the 2011 Masters, which saw him beat Jason Day by two strokes.

One such player who may surprise this week is Justin Rose. The 2013 US Open champion has been inconsistent at Augusta and missed the cut twice in the last five years. He also disappointed at the recent Valero Texas Open with T47 finish.

Yet, Rose finished third at Pebble Beach behind McIlroy and Shane Lowry earlier this year, then eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His form has been inconsistent but his pedigree is unquestioned. At 44 he has the experience to get across the line and if he can put his game together for four rounds he could be one of the best outside picks.

The Englishman is a best-price of 100/1 at BetVictor, but they are only paying out on five places. For those seeking more places, a lot of bookmakers are offering at least seven places, while some are paying out on the top-10, albeit Rose is a shorter price with those bookies.

The Masters prediction 3: Justin Rose to win outright - 100/1 e/w BetVictor

Masters Free Bet Offers

There’s no shortage of free bet offers for the Masters, and NetBet is giving away free bets to those bettors who wager on a fast starter at Augusta.

Place a bet of £5 or more on the outright winner market for the Masters before the first tee shot on Thursday and for every shot under par in round one your selection finishes, punters will receive a £1 free bet.

For example, if a bettor had backed Bryson DeChambeau to win the Masters last year on NetBet, they’d have received £7 in free bets after the American carded a seven-under 65 in round one at Augusta.

Responsible gambling

When using gambling sites, remain vigilant and know that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. There are no guarantees when betting on golf and even the most knowledgeable person can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.