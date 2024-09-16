Golf provides great opportunities for bettors with a wide range of tournaments taking place all over the world almost every week.

Bettors can take advantage of tournaments with an array betting markets available from the best golf betting sites on the market. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the PGA Tour, LIV Golf or one of the four majors, there are always great options to utilise.

So whether you are an avid golf fan or just get excited during the Ryder Cup there is something for you and in this article, we’re going to help you choose the right golf betting site for you, so you can have the best betting experience.

How we rank and review golf betting sites

We take the rating and recommendation of UK bookmakers very seriously and have stringent criteria we expect the best online betting sites to meet even to be considered for our list. Here are some of the factors that went into our thinking:

Regulation: We will not consider any betting site unless they are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). You can rest assured that every bookmaker we recommend is safe to engage with.

Reputation: We judge bookmakers by their reputations in the industry based on their experience, but we also look out for the newest operators on the scene that offer a different experience to the established brands.

Gambling responsibly: We ensure that our recommended bookies all have a strong commitment to responsible gambling. We considered their range of responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion as well as other methods of support.

Customer experience: The online experience is also taken into account. We judge betting sites by the quality of their site and betting app. We want to see a product that offers sound functionality and usability across all platforms. Customer support is also vital in securing our approval, including 24/7 options such as live chat.

Promotions: We considered the range of promotions offered by bookies starting with the welcome bonus. But, we also evaluated the experience of existing customers with offers such as free bets, enhanced odds and rewards programmes.

Top golf betting sites

William Hill

Launched in 1934 the fact they are still in existence 90 years later is testament to them and their reputation. They have also constantly moved with the times so they remain front and centre when it comes to William Hill golf betting.

They offer extensive golf betting markets, with comprehensive coverage of all four majors along with PGA Tour, LIV and DP World Tour events, as well as impressive coverage of the LPGA Tour and women’s majors.

William Hill have competitive prices and promotions across the board and for those looking for something different, #YourOdds allows users to pick their own bets to be priced up by the bookie. You will also find free bets around the majors and the Ryder Cup.

Their website and app might not be as modern as others but they are easy to navigate and do exactly what you need them to do, including live streaming of selected events.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the premier betting sites in the industry and it doesn’t disappoint with the quality of its golf betting product. All the bases are covered whether you’re looking to bet on the majors, PGA Tour, LIV, DP World Tour along with special events such as the Ryder Cup and the Olympics.

They offer a wide range of markets as you would expect, offering hundreds of options per competition and even more for the majors.

Bet365 also has regular promotions for betting on golf, especially around the majors, including free bets, enhanced odds and super boosts which are widely available, also look out for its each-way extra bonus. Look out too for live streaming of several golf events, notably the PGA Tour and LIV.

BetMGM

BetMGM built a formidable reputation in the United States and have brought that standard across to the UK with an excellent golf betting site. Although of the new betting sites in the UK, BetMGM certainly acts like it has been around for decades.

As well as their generous welcome offer they have a range of promotions for existing customers, who can expect regular bonuses for betting on golf such as enhanced odds and profit boosts. There are plenty of markets and competitions for users to get their teeth into across all formats, including PGA, LPGA, LIV and DP World Tour.

BetMGM ups the ante for its coverage of the majors, notably the Masters. It distinguishes itself as one of the best golf Masters betting sites going all out for bettors on the prestigious tournament at Augusta.

They also have a sleek betting site and app, making it perfect for the modern bettor.

Betway

Betway is one of the most reliable operators on the market and you will always get good value for money on its golf betting site with odds that are competitive across the board, with extra value when it comes to each-way bets.

They also pay out on extra places on each-way bets, particularly at the majors. and you’ll find a wide array of betting markets across the top competitions. Betway does provide a free bet club, with free bets for users that place regular weekly bets.

They offer no frills from their website and app but both are straightforward and easy to use. Live streaming is unfortunately not available though, which is slightly disappointing, albeit it doesn’t take away from the quality of markets and odds.

BoyleSports

A popular name across all sports it’s no surprise they offer a wide variety of golf options too. The promotions they offer for existing customers are among the best around which is why they keep coming back.

Boyles catches the eye with its early payout for golf bettors whose selection is leading a competition after the third round.

Users can also expect regular offers including enhanced odds and free bets. They also deliver with their acca betting promotions, with either acca boosts or acca insurance, while bettors that place regular accas can qualify for Acca Loyalty.

Golf markets are plentiful on BoyleSports, featuring many of the common options found elsewhere as well as a number of innovative markets unique to them. Its betting site could be cleaner, but you’ll still have a solid betting experience.

Golf betting markets and features

As you would expect there a wide array of golf markets available and new ones are appearing all the time as golf betting sites look to improve their products in a competitive field. Here are the most common offers available on the best online golf betting sites.

Winner - A simple bet on the outright winner of a golf tournament. Simply pick the player you think will win. If your player succeeds, you’ll get a payout from the bookie.

Each way - One of the best aspects of betting on golf is the each way market. Much like you’ll find on horse racing betting sites, bettors can select the each-way option which splits your bet into two. One portion of your bet will be on your selected player to win and another for them to place within the parameters set by your chosen online golf betting site at a fraction of the outright odds.

Top 5/10/20 finish - This is a popular market given the unpredictable nature of golf. Instead of picking an outright winner, you can select a player to finish in the top 5/10/15/20 places in a tournament. The lower the number the better your golf betting odds.

First round leader - Another simple option where you pick the player that will be leading after the first round of action. Other bets are available for the day two and day three leader depending on the bookie.

Make the cut - Tournament fields narrow after the first two days of the competition. Bettors can wager on which players will make the grade or not to reach the latter stages of the event.

Top player by region/country - Given the vast amount of players competing from across the world from one specific country, the top golf betting sites offer the chance to pick out the top player from each country among its betting markets.

Head to head - There are many great players that compete in golf tournaments and golf betting sites offer the chance to put those top players head to head. Markets can either be among players competing in the same group on a round or bespoke options.

Hole in one - Hole in ones are extremely rare even for the best players in the sport. The best online golf betting sites carry markets around hole in ones, offering great prices in the off the chance it occurs in a tournament.

Golf betting site features

The best betting sites for golf have a number of intriguing features to improve your wagering experience online. Here are just a few of the standout options available.

Live streaming - Boasting a quality live streaming product separates the great from the good. Allowing users to watch the action unfold, especially for major competitions enhances the quality of the online golf betting experience.

In-play betting - Live betting lends itself perfectly for golf betting where there are so many elements at play from shot to shot on a round. The top golf betting sites have a wide range of betting options with competitive value across the board.

Cash-out - The best golf betting sites offer cash outs on a range of bets and offer fair values on cash outs for customers. Automated and partial cash outs have enhanced the experience by allowing the bettor to control their prospective payout.

Statistics - Golf is a game that relies heavily on statistics, so offering various statistics to customers can be extremely useful for bets on golf. Betting sites have a varied list of options for wagering on events before and during the action.

Best golf betting apps

Betting apps are crucial in the modern day and age for bettors that wish to wager on the move or away from a desktop. The best golf betting sites have met this demand with betting apps that provide a perfect platform for betting on the sport.

Bet365

It’s clear from the reviews on the App Store and Google Play Store that Bet365 delivers a high-quality betting app with scores of 4.7 and 4.6 out of five respectively.

The apps is easy to navigate and you’ll have no problem finding the golf section of the site with available markets, odds and offers.

Other options such as live streaming are evident on the tournament tab, and we found that it was a seamless to use as was the entire product. Bet365 get our seal of approval.

BetMGM

BetMGM have a slick-looking app, which is essentially an extension of their clean, crisp and easy-to-navigate website and that is a common description on the App Store and Google Play store.

It has a 4.4 rating on the App Store that highlights how well the app works on the Apple Platform, offering usability and functionality. There have been noted issues on the Google Play Store, scoring two out of five. But, on the whole BetMGM’s reputation and strength of the Apple product makes it stand out from the crowd.

William Hill

Althought the William Hill app might not be the slickest, it does the job that we asked. You’re not going to get the whistles and bells of new operators, but William Hill is solid and reliable.

A sound golf betting product and we were pleased to see that it was shared by users on the App Store and Google Store, with scores of over four from thousands of reviews on both platforms.

Bonuses and promotions for golf betting

Golf betting sites have an array of promotions for new and existing customers to ensure that users are rewarded for signing up and continued use of the betting site. Here’s what to look out for with online golf betting sites.

Welcome bonus - New customers should be rewarded for signing up for betting sites online. Offers should include free bets and deposit matches. We only consider sites that make it worth users while for registering.

Enhanced odds - Boosted odds are widely available across all the best golf betting sites on a wide range of betting markets, especially around major tournaments.

Free bets - Free bets are offered sporadically for regular use of the betting site or around major events such as the Masters or US Open. These promotions will usually come in the form of bet and get offers, where a customer has to wager a certain amount to unlock a free bet.

Acca boosts - Acca boosts are common across golf betting sites. The price of your acca will be boosted depending on the number of legs your acca contains. Unlike other sports, golf accas may be limited to certain betting markets.

Acca insurance - If one leg of your acca fails this promotion kicks in and offers you a free bet for the value of your stake if you have met the terms and conditions of the offer.

Early payout - BoyleSports delivers this promotion to eptiomise why its on our list of the best golf betting sites. They pay out if your selected player leads a tournament after the third round if you’ve met the terms of the promotion.

Loyalty clubs - Loyalty clubs are available to reward existing customers who place regular bets on golf online with the chance to earn free bets and other prizes.

Odds comparison

The value of your golf betting odds can largely sway where you bet online. When it comes to the most popular markets the golf betting odds online bookmakers do not differ greatly, although promotions are a great way to find the best value.

Niche markets are where you can find greater discrepancies and looking around the best options can make all the difference to your price.

Using odds comparison sites or performing your own research is the best way to find the best possible golf betting odds. Bear in mind, these odds can change quickly depending on circumstances so be sure to act decisively to secure the best price.

Security and licensing

We only recommend betting sites that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. This is the starting point for our review, so you can be sure that your data is safe and secure, and responsible gambling tools are available.

Security is a paramount concern for the best golf betting sites. They provide the latest encryption software, firewalls, and two-way verification.

You will also find excellent customer service options. These are available 24/7 through a range of mediums, including live chat and email. Golf is an international game played in different timezones, so you can rest assured there will always be support at hand even in the middle of night should you require it.

Responsible gambling

You must always gamble responsibly from the second you sign up for a golf betting site online.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment and is never way of making money online. When wagering on golf, always assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. Sports betting can be addictive so if you feel you’re becoming immersed in betting online take a moment to read through the responsible gamling section of your chosen betting site.

There you will find responsible gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. These can stop your gambling from getting out of hand.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Best golf betting sites summary

We’ve given our view on the best golf betting sites on the market, but every golf punter is looking for something different from their bookmaker.

The important thing is to decide what is important for you and know how you like to bet. Whatever your requirements, hopefully, this information can help you make an informed decision about where you place your golf bets.

Each of our recommended online golf betting sites are fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that your personal and financial data is secure. So you can feel comfortable knowing you can bet safely on any bookmaker featured on this page.

Golf betting sites FAQs

What are the best golf betting sites?

There are several excellent golf betting sites on the market, but we believe the standout options are William Hill and Bet365.

Are sign up bonuses available on golf betting sites?

Yes. Sign up bonuses are available from the best golf betting sites. These include bet £10 get £30 offers from the likes of William Hill and Bet365.

What markets are available on online golf betting sites?

Golf betting sites have a vast array of markets available to bet online. The most popular ones include, winner, each way, top five/10/20 place and make the cut.

Are golf betting sites safe?

Yes. We only recommend golf betting sites that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that customers’ data is safe and secure when betting online.