Fixtures and schedule confirmed for first women’s British and Irish Lions tour

The inaugural women’s British and Irish Lions tour will visit five cities in New Zealand with fixtures, dates and venues for the 2027 series against the Black Ferns revealed.

The first female Lions squad will head south next September to take on the six-time world champions in a three-Test series, with accompanying tour fixtures against a Black Ferns XV and an Invitational XV.

The three Tests will be held in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with the final clash held at the new One NZ Stadium in the South Island city.

The women’s Lions will not visit Eden Park — the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby and venue for the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in 2022 — with the smaller Go Media Stadium utilised instead.

A pre-tour fixture will also be held, with discussions understood to have previously been held with the French rugby federation (FFR) over the prospect of a meeting between the Lions and France.

“This is a hugely significant milestone for the British & Irish Lions,” said Ben Calveley, chief executive of the British and Irish Lions. “This announcement makes our first ever Tour feel closer for everyone, from fans planning their trip to players dreaming of pulling on the Lions jersey.

“New Zealand will offer a fantastic stage and we are excited to take the Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series from North to South and create something truly special for the women’s game.”

open image in gallery The Lions will take on the Black Ferns in 2027 ( Getty Images )

An appointment of a head coach for the inaugural tour is expected to be made this year, with John Mitchell suggesting he was interested in the possibility of taking on the role after leading the Red Roses to World Cup triumph on home soil in September.

It is thought, though, that the Lions hierarchy would like a strong female presence within the coaching team and wider staff. Former England international Carol Isherwood is chair of the Lions women’s committee and has overseen the Gallagher High Performance Academy with World Rugby to develop more female coaches.

While England are currently a dominant force within the European game, Lions chiefs have previously dismissed suggestions that there would be any kind of quota system to ensure representation from the four unions, insisting that Welsh, Scottish and Irish players will earn their places by merit.

open image in gallery England's Red Roses are likely to provide plenty of representation ( Getty Images )

Of concern, too, may be the competitiveness of the hosts, with New Zealand rebuilding after losing their World Cup crown having made a semi-final exit to Canada.

Whitney Hansen has been appointed as the new head coach of the Black Ferns through to the end of 2027 having assisted Allan Bunting at the World Cup.

Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series Fixtures (kick off times TBC)

Saturday 4 September, Whangārei, Semenoff Stadium, v Black Ferns XV

Saturday 11 September, Auckland, Go Media Stadium, v Black Ferns

Tuesday 14 September, Hamilton, FMG Stadium Waikato, v Invitational XV

Saturday 18 September, Wellington, Sky Stadium, v Black Ferns

Saturday 25 September, Christchurch, One NZ Stadium, v Black Ferns