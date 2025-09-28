Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach John Mitchell has suggested he would be open to coaching the first British and Irish Lions women’s team – but is not yet sure what the future holds with the Red Roses.

The vastly experienced New Zealander led England to home glory with a long-awaited Women’s Rugby World Cup crown secured in front of a record, capacity crowd at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Mitchell has won every game since taking charge of the side in the autumn of 2023, and predicted after Saturday’s final that the team could continue to dominate the sport for a while yet.

The head coach, along with the rest of his staff, is contracted through to next summer, beyond the 2026 Women’s Six Nations, and suggested he was perhaps open to continuing in the role if he and England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) believe he is the right man to lead the Red Roses going forward.

“I am still part of the next chapter, we have a Six Nations in April,” Mitchell said. “I have got plenty of time to think about it as well.

“I’ll take a little break and then do some road trips in November to make sure we are back into a new goal. In January, we will probably do another road trip to see everyone’s goals to make sure we invest in the right people going forward.

“To be associated with these girls, they are driven, they have changed my life, changed the way I think as well. All of those sorts of things are added bonuses. A trophy is one thing, a medal is another thing but it's actually the quality of the people you work with is the ultimate.”

England head coach John Mitchell ( PA Wire )

Some change is likely in England’s squad between now and the Six Nations as a World Cup cycle comes to an end, though no retirements or future plans have yet been communicated.

A 33-match unbeaten run appears highly likely to continue for the foreseeable future, though with no game until their Six Nations opener against Ireland at Allianz Stadium on 11 April 2026, there is plenty of time for reflection.

Further ahead lies the inaugural women’s Lions tour to New Zealand in the autumn of 2027, with the side set to take on the Black Ferns in three Tests. While it is thought the Lions hierarchy will desire a significant female presence in the coaching staff, Mitchell suggested in an interview with the BBC that he might be interested in involvement.

“The Lions is a huge honour,” Mitchell said. “It will be the first ever women’s Lions as well.

“I can still remember as a kid at high school when I met the 1977 Lions in assembly. They have always been a part of my life, getting up in the early hours of the morning to watch them, or they have come to my country when I was living in New Zealand and you understand how they play an important part in our rugby.

“If that ever did come along, that is definitely something I would consider. That is all part of the plan. But more importantly I want to make sure that I get the next cycle foundations in the right place.”