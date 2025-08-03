British and Irish Lions to explore facing Fiji or Japan on New Zealand tour with schedule up for discussion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of the British and Irish Lions has confirmed that the organisation are considering facing nations like Fiji or Japan ahead of the Test series against New Zealand in four years’ time as they look at ways of making the tour more competitive.

The Lions were disappointed with the standard of opposition provided ahead of the 2-1 series win over Australia, with the Wallabies refusing to release most of their stars and the nation’s Super Rugby Pacific sides often overmatched.

While the idea of taking the series elsewhere appears off the table with the relationships with Australia, South Africa and New Zealand strong, the Lions are keen to expand their horizons and play against other international sides.

The pre-tour fixture on home soil - played against Argentina in Dublin this year, and Japan in Edinburgh in 2021 - is likely to remain, while CEO Ben Calveley also suggested discussions would be had with his counterparts at New Zealand Rugby (NZR) over the structure of the 2029 tour.

“If you look at the different elements of the tour, you have the pre-tour, the equivalent of the Argentina game in Dublin, you then have the tour matches and the Test matches,” Calveley explained., admitting that the midweek game between the first and second Tests could be removed.

“Leave the Tests alone. You are not going to do anything with those. We are really keen in doing more in the pre-tour element. You might bring different countries into that space. And then you could do the same with the tour matches. Would be interested in bringing in, for example, a Fiji or a Japan? And you can think of other countries as well. Yes we would. That is a conversation we will have with New Zealand rugby to see if that is possible.

open image in gallery Ben Calveley admitted the Lions are open to discussions over the structure of future tours ( Getty Images )

“Our starting point is that we will always look to have a home game [ahead of the tour]. We have to agree that with the rest of the professional rugby ecosystem but it has become an important and central piece in the tour preparations now. So we want that to continue. And we can use that to build relationships with new countries. We played against Argentina. Four years ago it was Japan. Could you see us being interested in doing something with the French or in north America, for example? The answer is yes. We will look to capitalise on that in the future.”

France are also known to be interested in potentially hosting the Lions ahead of the 2029 tour of New Zealand, as well a fixture preceding the first women’s Lions trip in 2027.

A touring party of about 90 players and staff will shrink to about 20 permanent Lions employees shortly after returning home, though the introduction of that women’s series against the Black Ferns means there is plenty to do with a Lions side now touring every other year.

open image in gallery The Lions secured series victory in Australia ( PA Wire )

After New Zealand in four years’ time, the men’s tour will head to South Africa and then back to Australia in turn, with a return Down Under already slated for 2037 assuming the rugby calendar is not dramatically changed despite some speculation around alternative destinations.

Discussions over the next head coach will not be made until about two years before the trip to take on the All Blacks but Calveley believes Andy Farrell has made himself a strong candidate after leading the Lions to a 2-1 series victory.

“Andy’s done an incredible job and I have really enjoyed working with him,” Calveley said. “Since he started full time back in December, he has brought a real focus to the operation which has ultimately resulted in success on the field of play.

“I think we will now give him a bit of time off. He can go back to Dublin and decompress a little bit and then he can start building for the autumn internationals in Ireland and building towards the World Cup in 2027. We wish him all the success with that.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell could coach the Lions again in four years’ time ( Getty Images )

“When it comes to our appointments for future tours, we will start the process in about two years and I don’t think it would be right to comment on where it ends up, let’s see. But, certainly he has put himself in a very strong position.”