Who might be the next All Blacks head coach?

The All Blacks are searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Scott Robertson just 20 months before the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Robertson’s departure comes after two years in the role, with the former Crusaders coach failing to show signs of progress in an uneven tenure amid rumours of player discontent.

New Zealand had finished second in the last two editions of the Rugby Championship and suffered their heaviest ever defeat to South Africa in Wellington in September, losing 43-10.

A damning end-of-year review has now led New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to move on from Robertson, with the 51-year-old unable to translate significant success at Super Rugby level into consistency internationally.

Who could replace Robertson as All Blacks head coach? Here are a few of the names in the frame:

Jamie Joseph

open image in gallery Jamie Joseph coached Japan between 2016 and 2023 ( Getty Images )

Thought to currently be the leading contender to take the vacancy, Jamie Joseph led the second-string All Blacks XV on their November tour and is a figure with both vast experience and respect within New Zealand. Capped 20 times by the All Blacks as a player, Joseph returned to the nation to take charge of the Highlanders in 2024 following a highly-impressive stint with Japan, which included leading the nation to the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

That experience of leading a Test programme would surely be considered valuable. Of interest if Joseph does get the role is whether New Zealand also move for attack coach Tony Brown. The pair have formed a close coaching alliance during their careers, instilling a creative brand of attacking rugby in the sides in which they’ve operated. The problem? Brown is currently under contract, and doing notable work with, South Africa, and the Springboks would wish to resist any possible overtures that may come.

Joe Schmidt

open image in gallery Joe Schmidt is a respected figure ( Getty Images )

On his way out of Australia, Joe Schmidt’s time in charge of the Wallabies soured somewhat as his side ran out of steam towards the end of 2025 having successfully steadied the ship after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Wins over the British and Irish Lions and South Africa in Johannesburg earlier in the year nonetheless showed what a shrewd operator the 60-year-old remains after such success during his six-year stint with Ireland.

Schmidt has cited a desire to spend more time with his family as part of his reason for leaving the Australia role, and whether he would desire all that being head coach of the All Blacks brings is unknown. But he possesses considerable clout in his native land - the 60-year-old was brought in to calm tensions as a senior figure in 2022 while Ian Foster, Robertson’s predecessor, was under heavy pressure.

Wayne Smith

open image in gallery Wayne Smith guided New Zealand's Black Ferns to Women's World Cup triumph in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Known as “The Professor”, Wayne Smith has been one of the most influential coaching voices in New Zealand for three decades. An assistant coach to the All Blacks during the 2011 and 2015 World Cup triumphs, Smith has recent experience in a fire-fighting role, transforming the Black Ferns’ fortunes in 2022 as they secured World Cup glory on home soil.

At 68, the time may have come and gone for Smith as the overall architect of the programme but there will be an appetite to get him involved in some capacity. Smith consulted with Robertson and his staff during last year’s Rugby Championship

The field

Warren Gatland has been out of work since the end of his second stint with Wales during last year’s Six Nations, but might be seen as a backwards step. His stock is not necessarily high in his native New Zealand, either, after a tricky time with the Chiefs before re-taking the Wales role. Dave Rennie is another coach with international experience with Australia.

Of greater repute might be Chris Boyd, the former Hurricanes coach, who transformed the environment at Northampton Saints during his years in the Gallagher Prem. He most recently consulted with Munster, where head coach Clayton McMillan is another highly-rated New Zealander.

And what of John Mitchell? The 61-year-old previously coached the All Blacks between 2001 and 2003 and endured a bruising end to his time in the role, though has evolved as a leadership figure since then. The Women’s World Cup winner is under contract with England’s Red Roses until the end of June, though, and is thought to be interested in leading the inaugural Birtish and Irish Lions women’s tour to New Zealand next year.

It should be said that Robertson will not be short of suitors, either. Seven Super Rugby titles in seven years with the Crusaders proved his quality as a club coach, and all of Newcastle Red Bulls, Gloucester and Harlequins are understood to be looking to make changes to their staffs within the Gallagher Prem. It is thought that Harlequins would have immediate interest — the club have not yet replaced Danny Wilson, who left just days before the start of the season to take-up a job with Wales.