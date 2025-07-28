Australia proved a point in Melbourne — but second Test cannot be a false dawn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“ROBBED,” the back page of Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph declared the morning after the night before, an opinion with which Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt appeared to agree. “It was a tough one to take,” the Australia rugby head coach had said after a long explanation of why he felt Jac Morgan’s clean out on Carlo Tizzano should have been penalised that included a reference to the lawbook and an accusation that the referees had not put player welfare first. Around the grabby headline, the Sydney paper planted what it felt was incriminating evidence – the law that Schmidt had quoted; Morgan making contact high on the back or neck of Tizzano; the flanker writhing in pain. This one clearly stings.

Another official in another circumstance might have seen a Morgan misdeed; Andrea Piardi felt differently and allowed Hugo Keenan’s series-winning score to stand. Plenty of those of an Australian persuasion will continue to feel aggrieved but, in time, perhaps they will reflect how encouraging it was that they could be in a situation where a contentious call settled the second Test. There had been few signs of such competitiveness seven days prior, a meek surrender in the first half in Brisbane slightly salvaged by an improved showing after the interval – but all in attendance were under no illusions about which side had been in total command throughout.

open image in gallery Joe Schmidt was furious with the late contentious call that went against his side ( Getty Images )

Indeed, in the run-up to the second encounter at the MCG, it had been fair to wonder just how fully focussed the Wallabies were on this once in a rugby generation series. It had not helped, perhaps, that Schmidt had appeared to bracket these Tests with the Rugby Championship meetings to come against South Africa, or that he had spoken repeatedly of what a great “learning experience” this would be for a young team. The Australian squad – which is a little short on the sort of fiery characters to charge up this series publicly – hadn’t been particularly combative or confident in their public dealings, and while Schmidt had to be talked in using the term “submissive” in his reflections on the first Test, the genial Kiwi delivered it nonetheless.

Thanks heavens, then, for the first 40 at the ‘G, where a bellicose Australia that we have not seen for some time showed up en masse. It cannot be overstated just how much difference Will Skelton and Rob Valetini make to the side, each carry and colossal contact making the rest of the squad swell in size. Skelton was in the thick of things off the ball, too – taking it to Maro Itoje, Tadhg Furlong and other senior figures within the Lions squad, niggling and needling and generally being a nuisance. There is a certain game savvy required at Test level that necessitates pushing the boundaries of the law. The tourists – with vastly more experience – had excelled at that in the opening encounter; Ireland under Andy Farrell are masters of just about staying licit in their ruck actions. It was a welcome change to see Australia engaging in some gamesmanship.

open image in gallery Will Skelton led Australia in challenging the Lions physically ( Getty Images )

But it was only 40 minutes, really, for which Australia felt the lead belligerent in the Melbourne melee. Already in the build-up to Jake Gordon’s sniping score one could see what the effort was taking out of their forwards – several times the scrum half had to virtually drag heavy furniture into position to be thrown again into the Lions’ defensive line. It felt like it could not last – and did not: Valetini, Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa did not re-emerge after the interval; Will Skelton made it only seven minutes more. With them went more than 300 caps – and it showed.

“I felt that we really had the game to challenge them,” Schmidt said. “We demonstrated that when we built the lead, but [the Lions] are a really good side. The experience they have just allowed them to stay calm and execute their game.”

There are good players on the Australian bench – Angus Bell will soon permanently supplant Slipper and both Langi Gleeson and Tizzano are enjoying standout seasons – but the difference in depth gave the Lions a huge advantage in those final minutes. Now, of course, a side drawn from the best of four unions will always have undue superiority in that sense yet the Wallabies’ lack of game-changers is an ongoing concern. The exile of Taniela Tupou, bound for Racing 92, feels odd; so, too, the lack of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, so good for the First Nations & Pasifika XV last midweek.

open image in gallery Australia missed Rob Valetini after he was replaced ( Getty Images )

Australia will reflect on some poor fortune before and during this series. The loss of Noah Lolesio was a huge blow, while having neither Valetini nor Skelton able to muster more than 50 minutes across the first two Test has been hugely significant. Harry Potter’s hamstring injury on Saturday night forced scrum half Tate McDermott on to the wing – the makeshift marauder was highly impressive but Australia missed his ability to change the pace coming on at nine. The recent losses to rugby league of Carter Gordon and Mark Nawaqanitawase are still felt.

The concern for Schmidt will be that his short tenure may now fizzle out. The New Zealander is only in post through to next summer having agreed a one-year extension to ease the transition to Les Kiss – a smart and worldly character with a breadth of past employers that will serve him well. In Melbourne, one could see the pieces falling into place of the puzzle Kiss must construct before a home World Cup in 2027. While Skelton and Slipper’s advancing age will be a worry, it will remain a relatively young squad at his disposal. The tournament will be a vital moment in rugby union’s fight for prominence within the nation.

The rest of this year may be tricky having missed a chance at a signature win. After the third Test comes two trips to South Africa; a dangerous Argentina follow thereafter for two meetings on Australian soil. A one-win Rugby Championship, like last year, would leave a pessimistic outlook.

open image in gallery The Wallabies will feel they let a golden opportunity slip ( Getty Images )

It makes the last Lions clash surprisingly important for the hosts, one feels. Andy Farrell’s side will not ease up consciously as they seek a 3-0 whitewash but Australia will recognise an opportunity to produce another statement performance – the fight shown in Melbourne cannot be a false dawn.