All Blacks to host Ireland at Eden Park fortress as 2026 home fixtures confirmed

Ireland face the daunting prospect of taking on New Zealand at their Eden Park fortress with the All Blacks’ home fixtures for 2026 confirmed.

The All Blacks have not lost at the Auckland venue in 52 matches, a run stretching back to 1994, and will host Andy Farrell’s side on Saturday 18 July as part of the inaugural Nations Championship.

Ireland were beaten 42-19 at Eden Park in 2022, though fought back impressive to win a three-Test series 2-1 with victories in Dunedin and Wellington.

New Zealand will also take on France in Christchurch and Italy in Wellington in July as part of the new Nations Championship, with away fixtures in November against the remaining three Six Nations side.

The France encounter will be the first All Blacks Test at the One New Zealand Stadium, which is due to open in April as a replacement for the Lancaster Park ground damaged in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

“For the All Blacks to play at the new One New Zealand stadium 15 years after the earthquakes will be a special moment for the team and a significant occasion for rugby at the start of a new era for the international game,” Mark Robinson, chief executive of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), said.

“Hosting France, Italy and Ireland in consecutive weeks will be new for our players and it creates three unique match experiences for fans in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland as we kick off the Nations Championship era.”

open image in gallery The All Blacks have not lost at Eden Park for more than 30 years ( Getty Images )

There will be no Rugby Championship in 2026 with New Zealand instead touring South Africa for three Tests, with a fourth fixture against the Springboks to be held at a neutral venue in early September.

In October, the All Blacks and Australia will contest a home-and-away series for the Bledisloe Cup, with the New Zealand-hosted game at Eden Park.

Robinson added: “The Bledisloe Cup is a hugely important trophy to the All Blacks, as is the team’s record at Eden Park, and our home fans will no doubt play their part again in the Tests against Ireland and Australia.”