South Africa and New Zealand to collide in ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ as details for new tour confirmed

South Africa and New Zealand will clash in four Tests in 2026 with the All Blacks set to take on the Springboks in the new “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series.

A significant agreement between the two unions will see them begin a quadrennial touring relationship, with the Springboks due to visit New Zealand in 2030 for their first tour of the country of the professional era.

Next year’s series will see South Africa host the All Blacks for two Tests in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town, before the two nations clash at a neutral venue. Additionally, Scott Robertson’s side will take on the four South African United Rugby Championship (URC) sides in midweek fixtures alongside the three Tests on South African soil.

The long-rumoured series has been the subject of extended negotiations over the last 18 months, and comes with no edition of the Rugby Championship due to take place in 2026. It is thought, though, that New Zealand will still take on Australia for the Bledisloe Cup before the annual southern hemisphere contest between the four nations returns in 2027 ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa secured their fourth World Cup crown with victory over the three-time world champion All Blacks in a tense final in Paris in October 2023, retaining their title.

“This is going to be something huge and something this generation will never forget,” Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said. “These are the tours we’ve only heard of. To experience this for the first time, where it’s like a Lions tour, is unbelievable for us as a group.

“I have no doubt the Springbok fans will be there waiting to welcome the All Blacks fans to South Africa. Let’s get excited; let’s get behind it and, people of South Africa, it’s an opportunity for us to show the world once again who we are and what we are about – we certainly can’t wait for it.”

open image in gallery South Africa beat New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final ( AFP via Getty Images )

The reciprocal agreement marks a break from the rest of the rugby world, which has largely done away with traditional touring other than the British and Irish Lions series. While northern hemisphere nations have previously travelled south in July for two or three-Test affairs, next year will see the launch of the new Nations Championship in that international window.

The All Blacks last toured South Africa in August 1996, winning the Test series 2-1 having also beaten the Springboks during the Tri Nations earlier in the year.

“I think it is a moment in time for the rugby world to do it. It breaks up the global calendar nicely,” All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said. “The timing of it, especially before a Rugby World Cup, gives us a chance to build depth in our squad and find out about ourselves.

open image in gallery New Zealand last played a full tour of South Africa in 1996 ( Getty Images )

“What a place to go to and find out if you are mentally tough or physically tough, because it is the greatest challenge. We’re looking forward to it.

“When you look back to 1996, a courageous group of All Blacks went over there and did something that no-one else had done before. That was a massive moment and to get to do it 30 years on is pretty special.”

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour fixtures 2026

Friday 7 August: DHL Stormers v New Zealand, DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Tuesday 11 August: Hollywoodbets Sharks v New Zealand, Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

Saturday 15 August: Vodacom Bulls v New Zealand, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday 22 August: South Africa v New Zealand, Ellis Park, Johannesburg (first Test)

Tuesday 25 August: Lions v New Zealand, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Saturday 29 August: South Africa v New Zealand, DHL Stadium, Cape Town (second Test)

Saturday 5 September: South Africa v New Zealand, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg (third Test)

Saturday 12 September: South Africa v New Zealand. Venue to be announced (fourth Test)