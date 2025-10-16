Rugby Championship axed for 2026 as tournament’s future confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Rugby Championship will not be played in 2026 but will appear on the global calendar for the following three years, including a full version ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The southern hemisphere version of the Six Nations Championship is contested between South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, traditionally between August and October.

South Africa are the current holders having won the last two editions, but there has been speculation over the competition's future with the rise of other events.

It will not be staged next year as New Zealand tour South Africa for multiple tests billed as a showdown between rugby’s two major superpowers, while there is also the launch of World Rugby’s new Nations Championship in the July and November windows.

That has squeezed the Rugby Championship off the calendar for 2026, but it will return the following year to be played as a full version in an earlier July-August slot.

Previously the Rugby Championship has been shortened in World Cup years.

There will, however, be no competition in 2030 as there is a repeat of the international multi-week tours format that will likely see the Springboks and All Blacks face-off again, this time in New Zealand.

"Looking ahead, our joint-venture is committed to driving the next chapter of southern hemisphere rugby," Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris said in a statement.

"After listening to what supporters, broadcasters and our stakeholders want, we’ve worked with the Unions to craft a bold and dynamic schedule."

The Nations Championship is a 12-team competition played in even years from 2026 which sees teams in the Six Nations and Rugby Championship, as well as two more invited sides, play in the July and November windows.

Reuters