R360 dealt fresh blow as NRL threatens rebel players with 10-year ban

Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) has handed proposed rugby union competition R360 another blow after suggesting it will hand any player who signs with the breakaway league a 10-year ban.

Co-founded by former England centre Mike Tindall, R360 is due to launch in October of next year and has aimed to attract some of rugby’s biggest names in both codes with the prospect of lucrative deals and a shorter season.

Reports in Australia have connected NRL stars including Nathan Cleary, Reece Walsh and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with a switch of codes to join up with the venture - but the NRL has taken a hard-line stance in response to the threat.

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) said any player negotiating or signing an agreement with a "football competition, league, or organisation not recognised by the ARLC as a national sporting federation" would be banned for 10 years, along with any NRL-registered player agent who "acts for, assists, represents, or advises a player in any capacity".

"The commission has a clear duty to act in the best interests of rugby league and its fans and we will take all necessary steps to protect the future of the game," said ARLC chairman Peter V'landys.

"Unfortunately, there will always be organisations that seek to pirate our game for potential financial gain. They don't invest in pathways or the development of players, they simply exploit the hard work of others, putting players at risk of financial loss while profiting themselves."

The NRL’s confirmation of its position follows eight major rugby unions last week announcing in a joint statement that they would bar any player who joins R360 from playing internationally.

R360’s backers remain confident that they will launch in 2026, with the franchise-style competition set to apply for World Rugby recognition in June.

open image in gallery England World Cup-winning centre Mike Tindall is a key backer of R360 ( Getty Images )

“Recent announcements, sadly, have been anticipated,” Mark Spoors, co-CEO of R360, said. “History shows that when athletes are offered free choice and given fresh opportunities for them and their families then threats to those sportsmen and women follow. R360 is about empowering players, giving them, rugby lovers and the next generation of fans opportunities and new platforms to enjoy the sport we love.

“We know there is much interest in understanding more about the global series we’re building. We remain on plan and look forward to sharing and discussing the detail in the coming months. That will include details of the exciting male and female playing talent who will participate in R360 when we kick off in October 2026.”

Meanwhile, Sale Sharks fly half George Ford has committed his future to the club with a new three-year contract.

The 32-year-old won his 100th England cap during the summer tour of Argentina and looks set to remain in Prem Rugby beyond the 2027 World Cup.

"I want to keep playing well for Sale Sharks and I want to keep influencing the team as much as I can," said Ford, who has made an excellent start to the new season. "That comes first.

open image in gallery George Ford has committed his future to Sale ( Getty Images )

"I love playing for my country but I know that I only get that opportunity if I'm playing consistently well for Sale. So that's my focus."