Fin Smith commits future to Northampton as Saints see off suitors for fly half
The England fly half had been a target for other Prem Rugby clubs and R360
Fin Smith has set his sights on leading England to the 2027 Rugby World Cup after committing his future to Northampton Saints.
Smith has signed a new “multi-year” contract to remain in Northampton beyond the next World Cup, with Saints warding off suitors elsewhere in Prem Rugby and the threat of proposed breakaway competition R360.
The 23-year-old joined the club in 2022 shortly before the demise of boyhood side Worcester Warriors, and has since established himself at international level.
Having become England’s first-choice fly half during the Six Nations, Smith toured Australia with the British & Irish Lions this summer - though faces a fight for the No 10 shirt with all of George Ford, Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell potentially in the mix for Steve Borthwick’s autumn squad.
“I’ve loved my time at Saints so far and feel like I’ve developed massively as a person on and off the pitch,” Smith said.
“I turned up as a 19-year-old a bit naïve, probably just happy to find a team after everything that happened at Worcester. I have to thank Northampton as a Club and a place for helping me figure out who I want to be, how I want to play the game, and what it means to play here – it’s shaped me in a big way.
“I came here as a young boy who was just trying to find his feet, develop his style, and compete for the shirt.
“A big goal I have written down for the next couple of years is to go to a Rugby World Cup. I’ve absolutely loved my time playing at No.10 for England through the Six Nations and the Autumn before. That’s something I want to continue doing, and a reason for me wanting to stay playing in the Prem.”
Smith’s renewal is a significant boost for Northampton, with the fly half subject to significant other interest. Leicester had been rumoured suitors with the future of their playmaking positions uncertain, while Newcastle Red Bulls were also thought to be considering making a push for the 23-year-old.
R360 would also have been keen to secure a rising star of the sport, although the Rugby Football Union (RFU) is understood to be considering telling senior men’s players that they will be ineligible for international selection should they sign up for the breakaway league due to launch next year.
Smith added: “There were other options for me to explore at the end of this contract cycle, but ultimately, staying in Northampton felt right. I am close to my family here, and I genuinely love coming to work every day – being surrounded by my best mates, playing the kind of rugby that suits me, and working within a coaching set-up that brings out the best in all of us.
“As a Club, we’re in a period where the core group have been together for a long time, and I believe we can go on to be really successful, win a handful of trophies, and become a dominant force in the league. Personally, I want to keep striving to be the best player and person I can be, and be a big part of a successful team at Saints and with England.”
