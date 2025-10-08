R360 respond to unions’ threat to ban players from Test rugby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Breakaway league R360 has issued a response after several of the world’s top rugby unions, including England, warned players against joining the rebel competition as it would make them ineligible for national selection.

A statement by the rugby unions of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Italy on Tuesday delivered an ultimatum to players amid concerns over the proposed model, with numerous reports of big-money offers being sent to the game’s top stars.

R360, backed by England’s 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall, plans to launch in October 2026, with proposals suggesting a 12-team global franchise competition touring the world on a grand prix-style circuit, offering players both lucrative contracts as well as a shorter playing schedule.

Amid staunch disapproval from unions, the league have questioned their opposing stance, reiterating their desire to grow the game on a global stages.

“It’s not always easy to embrace new opportunities, but as we’ve throughout history, it’s essential to grow any sport,” read the R360 statement.

“So many players love what R360 can do for them and the game, and we can’t wait to kick-off next year. Player welfare is one of the key reasons for creating our global series, which will greatly reduce player load and capture the attention of a new generation of fans globally.

“We want to work collaboratively as part of the global rugby calendar. The series is designed with bespoke schedules for men’s and women’s teams, and R360 will release all players for international matches, as written into their contracts.

“Our philosophy is clear – if players want to play for their country, they should have that opportunity. Why would unions stand in their way?

“We look forward to submitting to the next World Rugby Council for sanctioning next summer as planned.”

Tuesday’s joint statement said the national rugby unions involved “all welcome new investment and innovation” in the sport, but raised concerns over player welfare and the financial impact the lucrative new league would have on the rugby ecosystem, including at grassroots level.

The league’s organisers say close to 200 men’s players have agreed to take part in the league, while female players have also been approached as a women’s version remains in the works.