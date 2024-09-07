South Africa v New Zealand LIVE: Latest scores and updates from Rugby Championship match in Cape Town
The Springboks host the All Blacks just one week after a dramatic comeback win gave them an eight-point lead in the Rugby Championship
South Africa face New Zealand on Saturday afternoon in Cape Town in the second game of their double-header in the Rugby Championship.
The Springboks completed a dramatic turnaround in the final 10 minutes last week as a Grant Williams try gave them a 31-27 win in Johannesburg, with Ofa Tuʻungafasi’s yellow card proving the difference as the All Blacks collapsed in the final quarter.
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus knows that a win in Cape Town would be a vital step towards securing the Championship title, and he has recalled Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux, with Siya Kolisi also passed fit after fracturing his nose last week. In response, New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has benched Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara, calling up Cortez Ratima at scrum-half and using Sevu Reece on the wing. The All Blacks trail South Africa by eight points in the tournament table, and know that a loss today will eliminate them from contention.
Follow all the score updates and reaction from the Rugby Championship match below:
South Africa 13-12 New Zealand
64 mins: Willie le Roux sticks out a hand and flicks the ball as New Zealand send it over to the right. It’s not deemed a legitimate attempt at an interception so the South African is shown a yellow card and has to sit out for 10 minutes.
New Zealand decide to kick from the resultant penalty but Damian McKenzie hits the post!
South Africa 13-12 New Zealand
61 mins: Beauden Barrett is on for New Zealand having replaced Will Jordan. He’ll bring a bit of style and flair to the last 20 minutes as the All Blacks look for a way to win this game.
South Africa 13-12 New Zealand (Penalty kick, Damian McKenzie)
58 mins: Here come New Zealand!
They’re never out of the game and sharp hands from Damian McKenzie sees them switch the play out to Sevu Reece who manages to stay in play and keep the ball alive.
The All Blacks pass the ball back towards the middle and win another penalty which McKenzie flicks over the sticks. Now it’s a one point game.
South Africa 13-9 New Zealand (Penalty kick, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu)
55 mins: A New Zealand offside gives away a penalty to South Africa. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been introduced to replace Handre Pollard and wastes no time deciding to kick.
He boots the ball between the posts and increases South Africa’s lead.
South Africa 10-9 New Zealand
52 mins: This might be tough going for New Zealand now. They put a lot into those last 10 minutes but still South Africa broke through.
Unless the All Blacks can put in a shift on the ball they’ll just become increasingly more tired and the Springboks will run over them.
TRY! South Africa 10-9 New Zealand (Siya Kolisi, 49’)
49 mins: New Zealand are on the back foot. They’re giving away too many penalties just metres from their own line. From the lineout, South Africa look for a maul before Siya Kolisi whips the ball out and flings it wide.
The Springboks take a couple of hits before passing it back to their captain who lunges over the line!
South Africa’s sustained pressure tells on New Zealand and they score the first try of the match!
Pollard boots over the conversion and South Africa take the lead.
South Africa 3-9 New Zealand
48 mins: South Africa continue to push, Tyrel Lomax is flagged offside as the Springboks attempt to force their way into the try zone.
Eben Etzebeth lunges for the line and thinks he’s got the opening try of the game. The referee consults the TMO who says it’s not conclusion so No Try is the decision.
South Africa turn down the chance to kick for three and send it out for a lineout. They’re smelling blood here.
South Africa 3-9 New Zealand
46 mins: That’s the best attacking set from South Africa in the game so far! Six phases all mixed together with quick passes, late offloads and darting runs.
The Springboks win a penalty advantage and look to fling the ball out to the left before Will Jordan grabs hold of the interception. Handre Pollard turns down the chance to kick and boots the ball into touch for a lineout.
They’re confident now.
South Africa 3-9 New Zealand
43 mins: The All Blacks have hurried into the rucks and have forced a number of breakdown penalties which has only been to their benefit.
McKenzie decides to kick again, from a long way out (56 metres or so), and this one comes up short. No advance to New Zealand’s lead.
Second half! South Africa 3-9 New Zealand
South Africa get the ball moving once again in Cape Town with Handre Pollard pumping it straight down the middle. Jordie Barrett is hunted down and tackled by Canan Moodie which perhaps signals South Africa’s intent for the rest of this match.
