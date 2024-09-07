( AFP via Getty Images )

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

South Africa face New Zealand on Saturday afternoon in Cape Town in the second game of their double-header in the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks completed a dramatic turnaround in the final 10 minutes last week as a Grant Williams try gave them a 31-27 win in Johannesburg, with Ofa Tuʻungafasi’s yellow card proving the difference as the All Blacks collapsed in the final quarter.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus knows that a win in Cape Town would be a vital step towards securing the Championship title, and he has recalled Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux, with Siya Kolisi also passed fit after fracturing his nose last week. In response, New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has benched Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara, calling up Cortez Ratima at scrum-half and using Sevu Reece on the wing. The All Blacks trail South Africa by eight points in the tournament table, and know that a loss today will eliminate them from contention.

Follow all the score updates and reaction from the Rugby Championship match below: