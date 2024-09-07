South Africa win Freedom Cup after tense victory over New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Siya Kolisi and Malcolm Marx scored tries as South Africa recorded a fourth win in a row against old foes New Zealand for the first time in 75 years with an 18-12 Rugby Championship victory in Cape Town on Saturday.

It was a high-octane encounter full of energy and endeavour in front of a fervent crowd of 55,000, but both sides committed numerous errors that stunted their momentum and it will not go down as a classic.

Captain Kolisi, playing with a fractured nose, crossed early in the second half and Marx late on as the world champions edged the arm-wrestle and took a giant step towards the Rugby Championship title.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie kicked all of New Zealand’s points but missed two penalties from virtually in front of the posts that proved decisive for the visitors, who have now lost three of their last four Tests in a difficult start for new coach Scott Robertson.

South Africa have 18 points at the head of the Rugby Championship table, followed by New Zealand with seven, who now cannot catch them with two games against Australia remaining.

Argentina (five points) and Australia (four) will seek to keep their slim hopes alive when they play later on Saturday.

The Springboks regained the Freedom Cup, a trophy played for by South Africa and New Zealand, for the first time since 2009.

“Credit to the All Blacks, we knew they would bring it hard and there is no doubt they are going to turn it (their form) around,” Kolisi said.

“In the past we would win a big game and then lose the next one. For us, it is now about backing up our results and we did that today.”

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi scored the opening try to send his team into the lead against the All Blacks. ( REUTERS )

New Zealand were dominant at the breakdown, which kept them in the game as they won a succession of penalties.

But once again they battled to contain the home side in the final 20 minutes as the Springboks began to dictate territory and possession, and turned the screw on their visitors.

New Zealand led 9-3 at halftime after both sides put in a stout defensive display, with a yellow card each for Springbok number eight Jasper Wiese and All Black wing Sevu Reece.

South Africa found some power off the bench early in the second half and led for the first time in the game on 49 minutes after they camped in the New Zealand 22 and Kolisi went over from close range.

Malcolm Marx took advantage of Tyrel Lomax’s error to secure the win for the Springboks. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The teams traded penalties before the Springboks were down to 14 players again when fullback Willie le Roux knocked the ball on as he attempted an intercept.

McKenzie should have put New Zealand ahead with eight minutes remaining but missed a penalty from in front of the posts and the visitors were also reduced to 14 players for the second time after Tyrel Lomax’s blatant obstruction of Cheslin Kolbe.

From the resulting attacking lineout, Marx crossed for the home side’s second try as he burst free from the maul to dive over in the corner.

“We had opportunities but when you don’t take them, a quality side like the Springboks will punish you. They edged their way back, that’s what they do,” New Zealand captain Scott Barrett said.