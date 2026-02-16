Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Head coach Andy Farrell criticised "keyboard warriors" as he vehemently denied suggestions some Ireland fans cheered when Sam Prendergast was replaced during Saturday’s 20-13 Six Nations win over Italy.

Fly half Prendergast endured another difficult outing against the Azzurri in Dublin, including missing two straightforward conversions.

There were groans from the Aviva Stadium crowd when those kicks sailed wide followed by a noticeable roar when the 23-year-old Leinster playmaker was replaced by Munster’s Jack Crowley in the 56th minute.

Farrell, who has a major decision to make at 10 for next weekend’s visit to England, insisted the cheering was in support of 26-year-old Crowley.

“No, I don’t believe that,” he replied when asked about supporters potentially celebrating Prendergast’s withdrawal. “No, you’re making that up, 100 per cent.

"I heard the cheer for Jack. That’s for Jack. Jack’s a good lad He’s a good player. And Munster supporters and Irish supporters are allowed to cheer that. We don’t need to make it out to be something it’s not.”

open image in gallery Sam Prendergast struggled once more against Italy, with his missed tackles in particular coming under scrutiny ( Getty Images )

Speaking of Prendergast’s wayward conversion attempts, former dual code international Farrell said: “I’ve missed worse than that, and I’ve had worse groans that that, believe me. Everyone is allowed to do that.

“He’d be frustrated with bits (of his performance).”

Ireland’s fly-half battle has sparked plenty of debate and caused a split among provincial lines, reminiscent of the rivalry between Ronan O’Gara and Johnny Sexton.

Crowley looked set to be the long-term successor to the retired Sexton following the 2023 World Cup before Prendergast made his Test debut aged 21 in the autumn of 2024.

open image in gallery Jack Crowley is competing with Prendergast for the No 10 jersey and calls are growing for him to start against England ( REUTERS )

Farrell said: “I might be talking out of school here but what’s gone on over the last year, especially with the keyboard warriors, I think people need to ask themselves sometimes, ‘Are we Irish?’ ’Do we want people to do well or not?’ Because it can be tough for these kids.

“I’ve seen it to-ing and fro-ing with both of them, and both of them are strong characters. It takes a lot to break kids like that.

“But I’ve seen it affect people. So the keyboard warriors on Twitter, or whatever you call it now, need to cop on and try and help these kids. It’s damaging. We need to back them.”

Crowley came on with the score level at 10-10 and help steadied the ship, slotting a conversion and a penalty as Ireland scraped over the line in Dublin. However, he failed to find touch with a late penalty as the men in green missed out on a four-try bonus point.

“He’s gutted about the kick into the corner obviously but he did a lot more good for us than harm and he can proud of his performance," added Farrell.

open image in gallery Prendergast also endured a tough day in the opening match against France ( Getty Images )

Ireland returned to winning ways courtesy of the unconvincing success following a 36-14 round-one defeat to France in Paris.

And Farrell is content for his injury-hit team to be written off against an England side seeking a response to a Calcutta Cup loss to Scotland.

“You could say we have nothing to lose, but we do,” he said. “We want to win. We want to play better. We want to learn from a big-game experience away from home.

“Paris is a tough ask and Twickenham is a similar type of task so we need to grow through that experience and see what we can do with it. I’ve no doubt people are going to write us off.”