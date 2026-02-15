Andy Farrell looks to ‘bigger picture’ as Ireland escape with win over Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Head coach Andy Farrell praised Ireland’s resilience after they survived a major scare to scrape an unconvincing 20-13 Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy.

The error-strewn hosts trailed 10-5 at half-time in Dublin before hanging on as the Azzurri pushed to salvage a draw during a breathless finale.

While Ireland ultimately bounced back from a chastening 36-14 round-one loss away to France, a disjointed display at a subdued Aviva Stadium did little to quell concerns they are a fading force.

“That’s the bigger picture stuff, the character, because we were playing against a very good Italian side that was never going to go away,” said Farrell.

“But it was more than that. They were trying to batter the door down at the end. The resilience we showed to win the game was fantastic to see.

“Obviously there’s too many errors within our game at certain times. But the character shown to come back and have the courage to play the type of rugby that we did at times was very encouraging.”

Ireland’s punishing visit to Paris fuelled suggestions they are slipping into the shadows of the world’s top teams following autumn defeats to New Zealand and South Africa.

Giacomo Nicotera’s try and five points from Paolo Garbisi stunned the sold-out home crowd to give Italy a deserved advantage at the break after Jamie Osborne’s opening score.

Second-half tries from Jack Conan and championship debutant Robert Baloucoune restored order, with a conversion and a penalty from replacement fly-half Jack Crowley moving Ireland 20-10 ahead.

A further three points from the boot of Garbisi set up a nervy climax, which concluded with Crowley, who came on for the ineffectual Sam Prendergast, missing touch with a penalty as the home team chased a bonus point.

“I thought Jack played outstandingly well when he came on,” said Farrell.

“I’m actually gutted for him because he wouldn’t normally do that. There are a few things to check there, as far as offside and jumping up and down in his eyeline for the kick.

“It was a bit of a shank but that wouldn’t be the overriding thought that I took from Jack’s game. I thought he was outstanding when he came on.”

Italy were chasing a first Six Nations success in Dublin at the 14th time of asking.

But their quest to build on last weekend’s win over Scotland fell agonisingly short on an afternoon when Hollie Davidson made history as the first woman to referee a match in the men’s championship.

Head coach Gonzalo Quesada, whose side lost 36-0 at the Aviva Stadium two years ago, said: “We are competitors and when you see the last minutes of the game and the whole game, you can feel that we were close at least to a nice and deserved draw.

“I’m also aware that we are playing in Dublin against Ireland and the size of this team, in every sense of the word. My main emotion is a lot of pride.”

Captain Michele Lamaro said of Davidson’s landmark game: “Obviously the referee, Hollie Davidson, has been outstanding.

“It’s the first time ever for a woman referee at the (men’s) Six Nations and I just want to congratulate her.

“I appreciated the work we have done together today on the pitch.”