Italy are eyeing an upset as they travel to Dublin in round two of the Six Nations to take on a wounded Ireland side.

Gonzalo Quesada’s side took another significant step forwards with an opening win in wretched conditions against Scotland in Rome, and now seek a spot of history. The Azzurri have not beaten Ireland in Dublin in this championship, but arrive full of confidence that they can mix it with Andy Farrell’s hosts.

Farrell and his squad have had nine days to stew over a difficult first outing, with Ireland outclassed by France to raise a few tough truths about their rebuild. A frustrated Farrell suggested his side had shown a lack of intent in that Paris performance and the head coach will no doubt be expecting a reaction as they look to get their campaign back on track, with Tadhg Furlong a welcome returnee at prop.

