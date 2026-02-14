Ireland vs Italy live: Azzurri eye Six Nations upset as hosts bid to bounce back from France defeat
Can Ireland get their campaign back on track after a tough night in Paris?
Italy are eyeing an upset as they travel to Dublin in round two of the Six Nations to take on a wounded Ireland side.
Gonzalo Quesada’s side took another significant step forwards with an opening win in wretched conditions against Scotland in Rome, and now seek a spot of history. The Azzurri have not beaten Ireland in Dublin in this championship, but arrive full of confidence that they can mix it with Andy Farrell’s hosts.
Farrell and his squad have had nine days to stew over a difficult first outing, with Ireland outclassed by France to raise a few tough truths about their rebuild. A frustrated Farrell suggested his side had shown a lack of intent in that Paris performance and the head coach will no doubt be expecting a reaction as they look to get their campaign back on track, with Tadhg Furlong a welcome returnee at prop.
Follow all of the latest from the Aviva Stadium with our live blog below:
The harsh truths Ireland must confront after heavy France defeat
It was a tough start to the tournament for Andy Farrell’s side, with an opening night defeat to France displaying a few tough truths about Ireland.
Ireland vs Italy live
Round two of the Six Nations leaps into action with a fascinating clash between Ireland and Italy in Dublin. The mood in the two camps could not be more contrasting, with Andy Farrell’s hosts reeling from a tough night in Paris that perhaps illustrated a wider slump, and the Azzurri eying a first ever win here after beating Scotland and the conditions in Rome.
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 2.10pm GMT.
