Italy overcome Scotland and wretched conditions as pressure builds on Gregor Townsend

Pressure mounted on Gregor Townsend as Scotland suffered a disastrous Six Nations start by losing 18-15 to Italy in rain-lashed Rome.

The fired-up Azzurri raced into a 12-point lead within 14 minutes and the Scots - with back-three big-hitters Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe all dropped amid question marks over their form - were unable to get their attack firing in response, while their set-piece continually malfunctioned.

As Italy held firm for a deserved victory on a sodden Stadio Olimpico surface, it was the first time since 2020 that Townsend's side had lost their opening game of the Six Nations.

The timing of this horror show in the Eternal City could hardly be worse for the long-serving head coach, given that his position was already under intense scrutiny after a poor autumn campaign and following his contentious decision to take on a part-time consultancy role with Red Bull.

A Murrayfield showdown with England is next up for the under-fire Townsend.

Scotland could have no excuse for underestimating the Italians, given that nine of their XV had also started when they lost 31-29 on their previous visit to Rome in March 2024.

But they were caught cold as the hosts - missing key duo Sebastian Negri and Ange Capuozzo through injury - made the breakthrough in the eighth minute.

Juan Ignacio Brex's grubber kick out to the right sent Louis Lynagh scampering towards the line and the wing gleefully slid over. Paolo Garbisi's conversion attempt came back off the post.

Italy scored again in the 14th minute when Lynagh outjumped Jamie Dobie under a high ball and captain Michele Lamaro looped a lovely pass out to the left for Tommaso Menoncello, who burst away to dive over the line, leaving the Scots shell-shocked before Garbisi added the extras.

As torrential rain fell from the Rome sky, Scotland were all in sorts of bother.

They temporarily managed to stem the Italian deluge, enjoying a period of pressure in the 22 that eventually led to Jack Dempsey pushing his way through from close range to score in the 24th minute, with Finn Russell adding the extras.

Italy reasserted their authority in the 35th minute with a Garbisi penalty seconds after the stand-off had sent a drop goal attempt wide of the target.

Trailing by eight points at the break, a Russell penalty in the 46th minute brought the Scots back to within a score.

But the Italians swiftly replied with another Garbisi penalty after Ewan Ashman, who was having a torrid afternoon, was penalised for a high tackle.

The hooker was immediately replaced by George Turner, with Graham also introduced in place of Dobie.

Within five minutes of entering the fray, however, Turner was yellow-carded for a dangerous clearout on Manuel Zuliani, although the Azzurri were unable to make their numerical advantage count.

Just as the game looked to be drifting away from the visitors, they gave themselves a lifeline in the 67th minute when substitute George Horne dived over on the right off the back of a lineout. Russell sent his conversion attempt wide.

It summed up a dismal afternoon for the Scots that they barely threatened to get the score they needed in the closing stages, leaving their hopes of contending for the championship all but over after matchday one.

