The Premiership Rugby bursts back into life after a hectic autumn of international action with Harlequins and the Bristol Bears contesting what should be an entertaining clash under the Friday night lights.

These are two of the league’s most entertaining sides but will not want to lose any ground with the race for the play-offs more competitive than ever.

Bristol begin round seven six points ahead of their hosts and are likely to end the night in top spot should they win in south west London.

But Quins will have a little bit of extra motivation as they say farewell to club legend Joe Marler, who has brought forward his retirement from rugby after bowing out of international action earlier this month.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Harlequins vs Bristol?

Harlequins vs Bristol is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 29 November at the Twickenham Stoop.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Team news

Joe Marler starts for one final time as a professional rugby player with the Harlequins loosehead set to bow out of the sport after this fixture. With Marcus Smith unavailable after his England exertions, Jarrod Evans is stationed at fly half, but Alex Dombrandt is able to feature and captains from number eight.

The visitors hand a debut to summer signing Viliame Mata, who is finally fit to feature after an injury-hit start to life in Bristol. A long injury and unavailability list, particularly in the front row, opens an opportunity for Lovejoy Chawatama to feature for the Bears in the Premiership for the first time as he takes on his former club.

Line-ups

Harlequins XV: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jack Walker, 3 Simon Kerrod; 4 Irne Herbst, 5 Dino Lamb; 6 Jack Kenningham, 7 Will Evans, 8 Alex Dombrandt (captain); 9 Will Porter, 10 Jarrod Evans; 11 Cadan Murley, 12 Luke Northmore, 13 Oscar Beard, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Tyrone Green.

Replacements: 16 Nathan Jibulu, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Titi Lamositele, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 James Chisholm; 21 Danny Care, 22 Jamie Benson, 23 Nick David.

Bristol XV: 1 Jake Woolmore, 2 Gabriel Oghre, 3 Max Lahiff; 4 James Dun, 5 Joe Owen; 6 Santiago Grondona, 7 Fitz Harding (captain), 8 Viliame Mata; 9 Kieran Marmion, 10 AJ MacGinty; 11 Gabriel Ibitoye, 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 13 Kalaveti Ravouvou, 14 Jack Bates; 15 Rich Lane.

Replacements: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Yann Thomas, 18 Lovejoy Chawatama, 19 Steven Luatua, 20 Benjamin Grondona; 21 Oscar Lennon, 22 Joe Jenkins, 23 Benjamin Elizalde.

Odds

Harlequins win 7/17

Draw 25/1

Bristol win 12/5

