Keegan Bradley turns down chance to be playing Ryder Cup captain as USA picks revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keegan Bradley has turned down the opportunity to become the first playing captain at the Ryder Cup in 62 years after choosing not to select himself for the United States team for the 2025 edition.

Bradley has been rumoured to be strongly considering including himself in the US selection that will bid to win back the Cup from Luke Donald’s Europe at Bethpage Black in New York in late September.

In the process, the 39-year-old had been set to become the first man to both play and skipper at the same edition of the biennial event since Arnold Palmer led the United States to a dominant victory in Atlanta in 1963.

But he has instead selected returning Ryder Cup players in Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns in his team, along with debutants Ben Griffin and Cameron Young.

They join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Harris English, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau as the US seek success on home soil.

Bradley previously featured in the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups as a player, and narrowly missed out on the last edition in Rome. He has been in strong form on the PGA Tour having first announced an intention to qualify for the team when unveiled as a surprise choice as Ryder Cup captain last year.

Having missed out on one of six automatic qualification spots, Bradley has looked elsewhere for the six wildcards for the American team.

“The decision was made a while ago that I wasn’t playing,” he explained. “The last 48 hours, we had the team set, we weren’t scrambling at all.

“This was a really tough decision. There was a point this year where I was playing. All these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way onto this team. That is something that I am really proud of, and something that I really wanted.

open image in gallery Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa have both earned selection for the Ryder Cup after featuring in 2023 ( PA Wire )

“But it was an extremely tough decision, but one that I am really happy with. I am really happy with these six players - and I’m glad it is over.

“I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups, grew up wanting to fight alongside these guys. It broke my heart not to play, it really did, because you work forever to make these teams.

“But ultimately I was chosen to do a job and chosen to be the captain of this team. My ultimate goal to start this whole thing was to be the best captain I could be. This was how I felt we could do this. If we got to this point and I felt like the team was better with me on it, I was going to do that. I was going to do whatever was best for the team. I am 100% certain that this is the right choice. These six guys played so incredibly coming down the stretch and made my decision so much easier.”

Scheffler, Cantlay, Schauffele, Morikawa, Burns and Thomas all return from the 2023 Ryder Cup defeat for the United States, when they were led by Zach Johnson.

Alongside Bradley, among those possibly in contention for wildcard spots who have missed out are stalwart Jordan Spieth, who has lacked form this last year, and Brian Harman, whose lack of driving distance had been highlighted as a possible concern at a course that favours the bigger hitters.

open image in gallery Ben Griffin will make his Ryder Cup debut ( AP )

Maverick McNealy and Andrew Novak also fail to make it despite strong results on the PGA Tour this season.

Bradley’s European counterpart Donald will confirm six wildcard picks to complete Team Europe’s 12 players on Monday 1 September.

USA team for Ryder Cup 2025

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. JJ Spaun

3. Xander Schauffele

4. Russell Henley

5. Harris English

6. Bryson De Chambeau

7. Justin Thomas

8. Collin Morikawa

9. Ben Griffin

10. Cameron Young

11. Patrick Cantlay

12. Sam Burns