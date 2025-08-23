Keegan Bradley torn over ‘biggest decision of his life’ surrounding Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keegan Bradley has shared the pressure he feels as he faces a pivotal choice about whether to both play for and lead the United States team in the Ryder Cup.

Bradley delivered an impressive second-round 64 at the Tour Championship strengthened his bid to be the first playing captain of the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Ranked 11th in the US before the Atlanta event, Bradley is set to announce his six captain’s picks on Wednesday.

He said: “I’m going to be really happy when this week is over, I have about had it with this whole thing. I am ready to figure out what we are doing and get a team together.

“I’m very well aware that no matter what decision I make, I’m going to be defined by it. If we win, it doesn’t matter what I do. I’m fine with that, normally if you win you are the best captain and when you lose you are the worst. I have been a part of teams. This is the biggest decision of my life.”

open image in gallery United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley faces a defining choice ( PA Wire )

Bradley has stressed that his main focus is the bigger picture. The US team is aiming to reclaim the Ryder Cup after their defeat in Rome two years ago.

The 39-year-old said: “I don’t care if I play and lose all five matches or if I don’t play, what matters is that we win on Sunday. Every decision we make is centred on that goal. It’s all about doing what gives us the best chance to take the Ryder Cup home.”

Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are expected to take two of Bradley’s picks for the September 26-28 tournament with Patrick Cantlay also likely included. Other contenders include Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Sam Burns and Maverick McNealy, with Griffin considered the frontrunner among them.

Bradley shot a six-under-par second round despite significant distractions. He said: “This week I am trying so hard [to focus] but it [the Ryder Cup] is all I am thinking about.

“I have been in the position before of trying to make the team, it is just really strange being the captain. I don’t think anyone has ever gone through this.”

It therefore seems to naturally follow that playing at the same time as leading the team would add a fresh level of stress. “ It would be difficult,” said Bradley. “It is doable though. I have got incredible vice-captains and people to lean on. I will cross that bridge if it comes.

“I feel like I am still one of the best players in the world so I figured the likelihood of me being completely out of the picture was slim. I had an inkling so we have been preparing for this. It certainly would be a lot easier if I was top six or completely out of it.”

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood is tied for the lead after round two of the Tour Championship ( AP )

Tommy Fleetwood is chasing a long-awaited win in the US, tied for the lead with Russell Henley at East Lake midway through the tournament. Fleetwood’s 63 and Henley’s 66 put them at 13-under with Young two shots back and Cantlay alongside Robert MacIntyre at 10-under.

Fleetwood said: “I actually feel like I’ve played very well when I have led tournaments and been in contention. It’s just I might have not got things right at the end.

“The people that win the most are the guys that are in contention the most. That’s just what I want to do. I love the buzz when I am in contention.”