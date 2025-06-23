Keegan Bradley reveals stance on playing at Ryder Cup after stunning PGA Tour win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keegan Bradley has again opened the door to potentially featuring as a playing captain at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black after securing victory at the Travelers Championship.

Bradley made a birdie putt on the 18th hole to snatch victory and break the heart of Tommy Fleetwood, leaving the Englishman still searching for his first PGA Tour win.

The 39-year-old was confirmed as the captain of the United States last year as they prepare to attempt to win back the biennial prize against Europe in New York in September.

After his appointment, Bradley suggested that he would attempt to qualify for the team, raising the prospect of him becoming the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

And after giving his hopes of securing one of six automatic places in the US selection a major boost, Bradley has confirmed that he will consider playing if it proves to be “best for the team”.

"It's still June so we have got a long way to go [but] this definitely changes things a little bit," said Bradley - the youngest captain since Palmer - after victory in Connecticut.

"This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team.

"Every year I was out here, I wanted to play on the Ryder Cup team, and then this would be the first year where maybe I didn't want to. I just wanted to be the captain and, of course, this is what happens."

Bradley, winner of the PGA Championship in 2011, has not featured at the Ryder Cup since making his second appearance at Gleneagles in 2014.

open image in gallery Keegan Bradley will captain the US at Bethpage Black in September ( AP )

His recent form has, however, been good, with this his second victory inside 12 months on the tour after BMW Championship success last August.

The US appointed Bradley as skipper for Bethpage Black after Tiger Woods turned down the role, with Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, and Jim Furyk subsequently installed as a quartet of vice-captains.

And the 39-year-old has confidence in that group to step in with some of the captaincy duties should he end up playing.

“I never really planned on playing," he said. "Now, with the amazing vice-captains I have, I feel a lot more comfortable if I went that route.

"I had this epiphany at the PGA Championship when I was getting these loud 'USA' cheers. I don't think any player in the history of the game has experienced what I'm experiencing in that I'm a Ryder Cup captain, in my eyes still one of the best players in the world trying to win majors and tournaments, coming down the stretch of a tournament."

Scottie Scheffler has already booked his place on the American squad, with Bradley now ninth in the standings. His good form could yet see him select himself for one of six wildcard spots.

open image in gallery The United States will hope to win back the Ryder Cup against Europe ( Getty )

Luke Donald will again captain Team Europe as they bid to defend the title won in Rome in 2023. Rory McIlroy has already qualified; Fleetwood is now second in the chase for places after his latest near miss.