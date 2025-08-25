The Tommy Fleetwood moment that revealed Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup advantage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After the agony, the jubilation on the 18th hole at East Lake. Tommy Fleetwood finally had his moment, an outpouring of relief and delight at completing the job. A PGA Tour winner at the Tour Championship and, with it, the FedEx Cup, too.

Fleetwood has accumulated a legion of fans in recent years. He had reiterated that his breakthrough on US soil would be done “together”. And that following has grown even stronger after the heartbreaking near misses this year, including an outpouring of “anger” at the Travelers, as a raucous crowd willed Captain America, Keegan Bradley, to victory.

And then again at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, when he squandered a two-shot lead with three holes remaining. One of Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup stalwarts could only watch JJ Spaun and an inspired Justin Rose duel in a playoff after his game unravelled. His compatriot and friend’s eventual victory was only a slight consolation as his drought extended.

But no matter the crushing disappointment, Fleetwood’s availability and attitude prevailed, an admirable quality when several players at the top of the game, including Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, have snubbed media duties in the face of adversity this year.

"All these experiences and these close calls, there's no point in making or allowing them to have a negative effect on what happens next,” Fleetwood said earlier this month. “What would be the point?"

"As disappointed as I am, I have to try to find the strength to make it all a positive experience and hopefully next time go again.”

And go again he did, this time closing the deal with aplomb to become one of the most popular winners in years, resisting a charge from Patrick Cantlay, in what could prove a vital mental edge to one of the few Americans able to lift their game to the loftiest of heights, as proven with victory, alongside Wyndham Clark, against Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, denying the Irishman a perfect 5-0 record.

Social media was flooded with fans on Sunday night revelling in Fleetwood’s breakthrough, including NBA superstar LeBron James, who has recently been introduced to golf.

But one notable moment projected and provided a reminder of a rare quality coveted so much in the Ryder Cup: Unity. It has been fostered by Team Europe over generations and burned brighter than ever two years ago in Rome.

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot on the 16th hole ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

Greenside was Rose, tucked away in the cluster of supporters revelling in Fleetwood’s moment. A man whose own success inadvertently denied his great friend that precious breakthrough in Memphis. Filming Fleetwood on his phone and grinning from ear to ear, Rose, with Shane Lowry also present, showed that bond Donald has harnessed so expertly.

“This felt as good as winning myself,” Rose proclaimed. “So happy for my man for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ.”

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood of England celebrates with the Fedex Cup trophy ( Getty Images )

It is just 33 days until Europe venture over to the bearpit that will be Bethpage Black, attempting to accomplish an away win, which Rory McIlroy maintains is “probably one of the biggest achievements in golf right now.”

Justin Thomas was among many on captain Zach Johnson’s team to quickly dismiss the impact of solidarity in the group for the heavy loss at Marco Simone two years ago.

"The loss that we had this week has absolutely nothing to do with team camaraderie, because this is probably the closest team I've ever been a part of,” said the world No.5 at the time.

But the unwavering support and selflessness, in a largely individual sport, continue to help the Europeans thrive, often elevating their level beyond their week-to-week performances. Their teammates pick them up when they fall short and celebrate them, no matter their own performances, when they triumph. Donald hopes it makes a difference once again.