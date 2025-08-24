Tommy Fleetwood exorcises demons to finally clinch PGA Tour breakthrough with spectacular FedEx Cup triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood finally broke through on the PGA Tour to banish his demons after so many near misses and clinch a spectacular FedEx Cup victory at the Tour Championship.

Fleetwood, who just two weeks ago coughed up a two-shot lead with three holes to play at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, playing that stretch in one over par, this time conquered an identical situation to take down fellow overnight leader Patrick Cantlay to win by three strokes at -18.

The final round at East Lake developed into a fierce showdown and potential Ryder Cup preview between Fleetwood and Cantlay, who is hoping to land a Team USA wildcard pick.

But Fleetwood held his nerve and was able to enjoy a three-shot lead down the 18th hole before letting out a scream of relief in celebration as wild cries of ‘Tommy’ circulated around East Lake after victory was confirmed.

“You just keep learning, this one, Travelers, Memphis and plenty before,” Fleetwood remarked, with Russell Henley tied for second at -15 and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler one shot further back in fourth with Corey Conners and Cameron Young, another USA wildcard hopeful.

“This wasn't the most comfortable I've been, I've had a great attitude throughout it all, I was a bit erratic at times, but I was really proud of how I found my swing again on the 11th hole.

“When you've lost it so many times, a three-shot lead down the last doesn't seem so many. I'm proud of what I've done before, whether I've won or not, I've been proud of what I've done, I have a lot to learn.

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood of England celebrates on the 18th green after winning the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025 ( Getty Images )

“It doesn't change anything, if it's one of many, you can't win plenty if you don't win the first one. They [the fans] are amazing, it makes me emotional, I said the buzz around me, it's been amazing, the support like that, it's so special, I'm so grateful, I said, 'we'd do it together'.”

The agony of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which saw Fleetwood drop out of a playoff, eventually won by Team Europe colleague Justin Rose over JJ Spaun, confirmed a 29th top-five finish on the PGA Tour - the most without a win since 1983.

But despite Fleetwood’s torment, adding to this year’s Travelers, when USA captain Keegan Bradley capitalised on a meek finish to snatch victory, the 34-year-old remained composed on Sunday.

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a shot on the fifth hole ( Getty Images )

As doubts grew once more after a frustrating bogey on 14, a resolute par followed to capitalise on Cantlay, who has not won since 2022, unravelling to leave a three-stroke advantage with just two holes remaining.

Sensible golf from Fleetwood with well-executed irons to safe parts of the green followed, but Cantlay’s meagre birdie putt on 17, to trim the lead to two strokes, never had a chance and appeared to hand the Southport man a relaxing walk down 18.

But with five iron in his hand and 245 yards to navigate over water, Fleetwood’s ball curved from right to left and nestled into the greenside rough. But a crisp chip and putt, completing a two under par final round of 68, belied the pressure of the situation to emphatically break through.

It completed a remarkable week for Fleetwood, who had said it would be “pretty funny” to win this week at the Tour Championship and also bank a second trophy in the shape of the FedEx Cup.

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood of England lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round ( Getty Images )

Not only did he do just that, but his win also secured the $10m top prize and positions him beautifully as one of Luke Donald’s leaders heading to Bethpage Black next month in pursuit of another Ryder Cup victory.