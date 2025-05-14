US PGA Championship tips:

After winning four tournaments already at Quail Hollow and his Masters triumph, it’s no surprise that Rory McIlroy is the joint-favourite to take the US PGA Championship in Charlotte.

The current world number two is 5/1 for the win, along with the world number one Scottie Scheffler, and just ahead of Bryson DeChambeau at 9/1.

As well as the four tournament wins there, including 12 months ago, McIlroy holds the course record and was beaten in a play-off at the same course back in 2012, so it’s fair to say he knows how to play it.

He is also fresh from finally getting the monkey off his back of securing his first Green Jacket, so that 5/1 offered by betting sites is pretty generous.

Only Ben Hogan (1953), Arnold Palmer (1960), Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tiger Woods (2002) and Jordan Spieth (2015) have won the first two majors of the calendar year. So, can Rory win again 15 years after securing his maiden PGA Tour title at the venue?

PGA Championship betting: Schauffele to enjoy more success in Charlotte

Another player who has a good record on this course is world number three Xander Schauffele, who has finished as runner-up in the last two Wells Fargo Championships held there.

Just 12 months ago, he led after 54 holes before being overtaken by McIlroy's final-round surge and in 2023, he also secured a second-place finish, four shots behind eventual winner Wyndham Clark.

After recovering from a rib injury, he has achieved several top-15 finishes, including a tie for 12th at the Valspar Championship and a tie for 11th at the recent Truist Championship.

With golf betting sites offering odds of 22/1, he offers solid value as an outside bet for those looking beyond the top favourites, or you could opt for 7/1 on him finishing in the top three again.

US PGA Championship prediction 1: Schauffele to finish in the top three - 7/1 Bet365

PGA Championship prediction: Justin Thomas is a good outside bet

Justin Thomas might not be leading the betting markets, but that’s exactly why he’s worth a closer look heading into this year’s tournament.

He’s also no stranger to this course, after winning his first major there in 2017, which was the last time the tournament was played there.

We know the course suits his game because he also won four of his five matches in the 2022 Presidents Cup at the same venue.

He’s also in great form. After a difficult couple of seasons, he recently picked up a much-needed win at the RBC Heritage and backed it up with a second-place finish at the Truist Championship.

He’s under the radar a bit, but with his confidence back and a course he knows and loves, Thomas could easily remind everyone why he’s a two-time major winner and at odds of 18/1, he’s a smart outside bet.

US PGA Championship prediction 2: Justin Thomas E/W - 18/1 BetVictor

